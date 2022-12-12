Elon Musk Showered in Boos After Joining Dave Chappelle On Stage

On Sunday, Elon Musk stepped outside of his right-wing Twitter bubble and on to the stage of Dave Chappelle’s standup show at the Chase Center in San Francisco, where he was promptly showered in boos.

Video of Musk’s surprise appearance (via Gizmodo) shows the Twitter CEO being viciously booed each time he opened his mouth to speak. “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle joked at one point.

As the boos continued to rain down, Chappelle attempted to shift the conversation by joking about “titty bars” in space. “What kind of pussy they got up there?” he asked Musk, who also heads Space X.

When that didn’t work, Musk looked for an escape hatch. “Dave, what should I say?” Musk asked. Chappelle responded, “Don’t say nothing. It’ll only spoil the moment. Do you hear that sound, Elon? That’s the sound of pending civil unrest. I can’t wait to see what store you decimate next, motherfucker. You shut the fuck up.”

At another point, Chappelle recited his Chappelle’s Show catchphrase, “I’m rich, bitch,” and then goaded Musk into doing the same. That, too, backfired spectacularly, as Musk was once again besieged by a chorus of boos.

You can watch fan-captured footage of Musk’s appearance below. As Gizmodo points out, the same videos were originally posted to Twitter, but later deleted without explanation.

While it’d be easy to write off Musk’s unsavory reception as merely a byproduct of the show being in a woke liberal mecca like San Francisco, the sold-out crowd clearly had no issue with Chappelle, who is also a self-described free speech absolutist and made similarly transphobic remarks in the past. Of course, there’s plenty of other reasons to disdain Musk these days, whether it’s because he’s murdering monkeys, platforming conspiracy theories and disinformation, making his remaining employees sleep in their offices, or simply because he’s an asshole.