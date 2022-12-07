Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Company Under Investigation for Animal Welfare Violations

In an environment in which more animals were killed than necessary, Musk reportedly pushed employees by telling them to imagine they had a bomb strapped to their heads

Advertisement
elon musk animal testing neuralink
Elon Musk, photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage
December 7, 2022 | 10:45am ET

    Next up in Elon Musk’s comic book evil villain transformation: Neuralink, his medical device company, is under federal investigation for potentially violating animal welfare regulations, reports Reuters.

    Neuralink Corp hopes to develop a brain implant to cure neurological ailments, including helping paralyzed people walk again. In an extensive report, Reuters spoke to several former and current employees who allege the company has killed more animals than necessary in its tests due to Musk’s push to create the implant faster. As a result, the US Department of Agriculture’s Inspector General opened an investigation in recent months to determine if its animal testing has violated the Animal Welfare Act.

    The company’s employees allege that pressure from Musk to accelerate development has led to botched experiments that subsequently require repeated tests — and more animals killed in the process. Reuters’ sources describe a “pressure cooker” environment that has forced employees to “[scramble] to meet deadlines and [make] last-minute changes before surgeries, raising risks to the animals.” On several occasions, the report says, Musk told employees to imagine they had a bomb strapped to their heads in order to get them to move faster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Reuters reports Neuralink has killed about 1,500 animals —  including more than 280 sheep, pigs, and monkeys — after completing experiments since 2018. Since the company doesn’t keep precise records on the number of animals tested and killed, however, the number could actually be higher.

    As Reuters notes, the total number of animal deaths doesn’t necessarily mean Neuralink is violating regulations. Many companies in the same field also rely on animal testing and kill those animals when experiments are done to examine them for research purposes.

    In traditional animal testing, however, scientists test one specific element at a time and draw solid conclusions before moving on to a new study. At Neuralink, scientists are forced to launch various tests in quick succession before drawing complete conclusions — or fixing the human errors that took place due to their fast movements. As a result, more animals are tested and killed since many tests require repeated attempts to draw conclusive results.

    Advertisement

    An animal rights group called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine filed a complaint with the USDA back in February accusing University of California Davis and Neuralink of nine violations of the Animal Welfare Act. In the complaint, PCRM alleged 15 of 23 monkeys with Neuralink brain chips at UC Davis between 2017 and 2020 died.

    Read Reuters’ full report on Neuralink here.

    Musk may not be popular in some circles — Tesla’s stock dropped 50% after he bought Twitter, and Jack White mocked him for finally learning the dangers of unregulated speech after he suspended Kanye West from the app for inciting violence with his hate speech — but Netflix’s CEO is a fan, and a bunch of crypto nerds made Musk a $600,000 statue, so, you win some, you lose some.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kanye west no longer buying parler deal off social media platform

Actually Kanye West Will Not Be Buying Parler

December 1, 2022

elon musk goat statue

Crypto Nerds Built Elon Musk a $600,000 Statue of His Head on a Doge Riding a Rocket

November 22, 2022

tesla stock price down 50% twitter elon musk recalls

Tesla Stock Price Down 50% Since Elon Musk Offered to Buy Twitter

November 22, 2022

elon musk suspends twitter accounts kathy griffin sarah silverman rich sommer impersonating impersonation handle fake

Elon Musk Suspends Twitter Users for Impersonating Elon Musk

November 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Elon Musk's Neuralink Company Under Investigation for Animal Welfare Violations

Menu Shop Search Newsletter