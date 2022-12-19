Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Twitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down, He Pledges to “Abide by the Results”

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," he wrote before users voted yes

Advertisement
elon musk twitter poll step down head ceo
Elon Musk, photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage
December 19, 2022 | 12:59pm ET

    After 53 days, countless firings, a total collapse of his free speech posture, and some very weird lies about doxxing and “assassination coordinates,” Elon Musk might be poised to step down as head of Twitter.

    Musk had always said that he expects to find a new CEO “over time,” but the timeline may have been accelerated starting Sunday, December 18th, when he put up a 12-hour Twitter poll asking, “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.” In a decisive result, 57.5% to 42.5%, Twitter users voted “Yes,” he should abdicate the role.

    “Be careful what you wish,” Musk warned as the results of his poll came in. “You might get it.” In response to a comment suggesting a replacement CEO had already been selected, Musk added, “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.” As of this writing, he has not tweeted since poll was finalized.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The decision came after one of the rockiest weeks in Musk’s oft-craggy reign. On December 14th, he tweeted that a “crazy stalker” had accosted a car “thinking it was me” while it carried his son, X. He used this as justification to change Twitter’s Terms of Service so that, as he put it, “Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation.”

    The wording of the update seemed confusingly vague — are White House Pool reporters doxxing the President if they report his location? — and Musk followed the change by suspending the account of @ElonJet, which used publicly available flight data to post when Musk’s private jet left or landed at an airport.

    The move sparked a vigorous debate on the definition of “doxxing,” since all the information was public, and followers of @ElonJet would only know that he had landed at, for instance, LAX, but not at which gate or terminal. Musk followed that on December 15th by suspending the accounts of at least eight journalists who worked at outlets such as the New York Times, Washington Post, and CNN, all without warning.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

elon musk no longer world's richest man bernard arnault

Boo Hoo, Elon Musk Is No Longer World's Richest Man

December 13, 2022

elon musk animal testing neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink Company Under Investigation for Animal Welfare Violations

December 7, 2022

kanye west no longer buying parler deal off social media platform

Actually Kanye West Will Not Be Buying Parler

December 1, 2022

elon musk goat statue

Crypto Nerds Built Elon Musk a $600,000 Statue of His Head on a Doge Riding a Rocket

November 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Twitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down, He Pledges to “Abide by the Results”

Menu Shop Search Newsletter