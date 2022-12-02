Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West from Twitter for Incitement of Violence

Kanye West’s antisemitism is a bridge too far, even for Elon Musk.

In one of his first acts of censorship since assuming control of Twitter, the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” deleted a series of West’s tweets featuring a swastika and imposed a 12-hour suspension on West’s account.

West reacted to the news by sharing a text message from Musk, in which the Twitter CEO wrote, “Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love.” West also posted a shirtless photo of Musk, which he declared to be “my final tweet.”

Related Video

Musk responded to West via his own Twitter account. “This is fine,” Musk tweeted in response to the shirtless photo. “This is not,” he added in response to West’s use of the swastika.

Advertisement

In response to a Twitter user asking Musk to “fix Kanye please,” Musk replied, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Earlier on Thursday, West appeared on Alex Jones’ InfoWars, where he explicitly and repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler while denying that the Holocaust had happened.