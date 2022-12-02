Elton John to Headline Glastonbury in 2023

With Elton John slated to wrap up his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour next summer, the Rocket Man has been announced as the headliner for Glastonbury 2023. It will mark his final performance in the UK.

John will close out Glastonbury with his performance at the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 25th. “As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans,” John said in a statement. “They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career… I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world.” Remarkably, John has never before appeared at Glastonbury.

In late November, John played his final North American live concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. During the show, which was televised on Disney+, he brought out a lineup of special guests including Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, and Kiki Dee. Read our recap here.

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will open 2023 in Australia and New Zealand before heading to the UK and Europe. A Paris show previously scheduled for June 25th has been moved up to June 21st. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Glastonbury 2023 will run from June 21st to June 25th. Stay tuned for the full lineup.

