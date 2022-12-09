Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Elton John Quits Twitter, Says “Change in Policy” will “Allow Misinformation to Flourish”

"It saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world'

Advertisement
elton john twitter misinformation elon musk
Elton John, photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
December 9, 2022 | 10:49am ET

    SpaceX’s CEO has lost the Rocket Man: Sir Elton John has announced his departure from Twitter, suggesting that new owner Elon Musk’s policies will “allow misinformation to flourish.”

    “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together,” John wrote in a social media statement. “Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

    Musk has been trying increase revenue through a subscription verification plan that led to problems with impersonations before getting pulled. The relaunch, expected soon, could include as many as three different colors of checkmarks: blue for subscribers, grey for government officials, and gold for advertisers. Legacy checkmarks, many of which include journalists, are expected to disappear without a subscription. The initial subscriber plan alienated advertisers, though according to Musk, some big buyers have started to resume their spending.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Not that Sir Elton cares. He’s winding down his touring career with the Australian and New Zealand leg of the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, and in November he performed what is expected to be his last show ever in North America. In June of 2023 he’ll headline the Glastonbury Festival, which has been announced as his final performance in the UK. Tickets to his remaining concerts are available here.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

how to get tickets stevie nicks billy joel 2023 two icons one night tour buy purchase

How to Get Tickets to Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel's 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

December 9, 2022

Bloodywood video interview

Bloodywood Talk Metal Scene in India, Debut Album Rakshak, and Social Causes

December 9, 2022

roger waters the lockdown sessions stream

Roger Waters Unveils The Lockdown Sessions: Stream

December 9, 2022

brandon flowers sharon van etten like i used to duet concert melbourne australia watch listen indie rock music news

Brandon Flowers Joins Sharon Van Etten to Perform "Like I Used To": Watch

December 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Elton John Quits Twitter, Says "Change in Policy" will "Allow Misinformation to Flourish"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter