Ex-Mumford & Sons Banjoist Joins Tucker Carlson to Decry Music Industry’s “Progressive Echo Chamber”

Earlier this year, after drawing ire for supporting a right-wing book about the “threats” of the Antifa movement, Mumford & Sons banjoist Winston Marshall left the band so that he could express his political beliefs without affecting his bandmates. At the time, he said not to call him a conservative, but a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show proves otherwise.

In case you’re not one of the dozens of diehard Mumford & Sons fans who have been following this saga, Marshall tweeted his support in 2021 of Andy Ngo, right-wing agitator and author of a fear-mongering book about the left’s threat to democracy. After inevitable backlash, the banjoist apologized for his tweet and said he’d be taking time away from the band to reflect — only to leave the band entirely after deciding he was, of course, in the right.

More recently, Marshall stopped by the Fox News show to discuss his decision to leave the band, which the banjo player said he didn’t regret at all. Citing an “echo chamber” of self-censored progressivism within the entertainment industry, Marshall said continuing to perform in Mumford & Sons would only force him to live within a “lie.”

“The music industry is a small industry, and it’s not entirely clear to me whether there is a chokehold by progressives on the industry, or whether there is a minority of progressives that have a chokehold on the majority. But there’s certainly a lot of self-censorship going on.”

So, despite self-identifying in an essay as a centrist, a liberal, and a “bit” of everything, Marshall sure sounds like a conservative, don’t he? Carlson’s certainly a fan. Watch the two chat within their own echo chamber below.