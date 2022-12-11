Menu
Steve Martin and Martin Short Star in SNL’s Father of the Bride 8 Parody: Watch

With cameos from Kieran Culkin and Selena Gomez

Steven Martin in SNL's Father of the Bride
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
December 11, 2022 | 8:59am ET

    As co-hosts of this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Steve Martin and Martin Short starred in a parody reboot of their classic film Father of the Bride. 

    Martin reprised his role as George Banks, this time faced with the daunting proposition of paying for his daughter Annie’s eighth wedding. Fortunately, Short’s Franck Eggelhoffer was more than willing to provide his wedding planning services.

    The sketch also featured a surprise cameo from another original cast member: Kieran Culkin returned as Annie’s younger brother Matty Banks. Plus, Martin and Short’s Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez was booked as the wedding singer. Watch the entire sketch below.

    In September 2020, Martin, Short, Culkin, and the rest of the Father of the Bride’s original cast staged an actual reunion. Airing on Netflix and YouTube, Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) caught up with the Banks family over a Zoom call for a wedding-related announcement.

    This week’s episode of SNL marked Martin’s 16th time hosting, but first time since 2009.

     

