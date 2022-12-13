Menu
First Aid Kit Cover “Songbird” in Honor of Christine McVie: Watch

McVie passed away in November after a brief illness

first aid kit songbird
First Aid Kit, photo courtesy of artist
December 13, 2022 | 8:30am ET

    First Aid Kit have paid their respects to the late Christine McVie by covering Fleewood Mac’s classic McVie-penned track “Songbird.” Watch their rendition of the song below.

    Shot by Olof Grind backstage at the Cardiff International Arena, First Aid Kit’s Johanna and Klara Söderberg omit the piano that dominates the original “Songbird” for a stark, finger-picked acoustic guitar. The sisters trade the lines of the verses before uniting for the chorus, harmonizing, “And I love you, I love you, I love you/ Like never before.”

    McVie passed away on November 30th following a brief illness. Her bandmates Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks shared heartwarming tributes to the artist, as did a number of musicians who counted Fleetwood Mac as an influence.

    First Aid Kit recently released the album Palominowhich features singles like “Out of My Head” and “Angel.” In February, the folk duo will kick off a lengthy run of tour dates that include shows in Europe and North America. See the band’s full 2023 tour itinerary here, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

