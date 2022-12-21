On July 16th, 2002, The Flaming Lips released their tenth studio album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. The follow-up to the band’s surprisingly successful, now-canonized The Soft Bulletin, the record came adorned with surreal paintings of colorful, electronic monsters and unlikely heroines. It was creative and a little left-field — but the Oklahoma act was always creative and a little left-field. For this project to stand out, it’d have to be a new kind of weird, a tall order for a band already two decades into one of the most bizarre careers in popular music.

Enter Yoshimi, a collection of 11 songs that would ultimately help define the legacy of The Flaming Lips.

Featuring tracks like “Do You Realize??” and “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1,” the album showcased a new, slightly poppier side of The Lips, taking inspiration from hip-hop and top 40 hits. It was an unexpected turn for a band who, just a few years prior, dropped Zaireeka, a project with such a high barrier of entry that it included four CDs intended to be played simultaneously. This direction, however, whether intentional or not, paid off, as Yoshimi proved to be a timeless, influential, extremely successful work of psychedelia.

Ask frontman Wayne Coyne, though, and he’ll approach the record’s massive cultural mark with a laugh and a shrug.

“At the time, it didn’t feel like it was that significant,” he tells Consequence. “Not to play it down, but it’s like it’s just another song that we were working on, and it doesn’t really matter if 20 years from now people are talking about whatever it is we’re working on. It’s just such a great feeling to be working on something cool, working with cool people, and everybody being in love with what they’re doing.”

Yet, 20 years later, people are indeed still talking about Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. So much so, in fact, that Warner Brothers has seen fit to release an absolutely massive 20th-anniversary deluxe edition of the album. With over 100 tracks of rarities, b-sides, demos, and live sessions, the world of Yoshimi has never been so expansive.

“When Paul McCartney or Neil Young does [a box set], they want to put in the piece of paper that’s got the coffee stain where they wrote the lyrics,” Coyne says of the Yoshimi’s deluxe edition. “And someday I’m sure we’ll do that, I guess, but we just don’t think that stuff matters that much. Our box sets aren’t really like that. It’s really about the music and explaining the music and us trying to remember what the fuck happened.”

As casually as Coyne tends to discuss some of his most heralded work, the emotional impact of his songs is far from lost on him. It’s why you’ll hear “Do You Realize??” every time you catch the band’s legendary live show (which Coyne promises is crazier than ever), but won’t ever hear Coyne bemoan the unspoken obligation he has to include it on the setlist.