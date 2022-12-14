Fleet Foxes Share Two-Hour Livestream Concert Live on Boston Harbor

If you’ve found yourself craving two hours of Fleet Foxes, look no further: The indie folk rockers have today released their Live on Boston Harbor livestream concert on YouTube, now available to watch in full for free.

Fleet Foxes’ Live on Boston Harbor livestream originally aired back in September as a way to celebrate the autumnal equinox, conveniently coinciding with the second anniversary of the band’s Grammy-nominated 2020 album Shore. It was filmed at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston.

Live on Boston Harbor is the second of the two ticketed livestreams Fleet Foxes have hosted since the onset of the pandemic: Their December 2020 livestream A Very Lonely Solstice was taped in Brooklyn and broadcast just days after New York declared a state of emergency to tighten restrictions in response to increasing COVID-19 cases. At the time, frontman Robin Pecknold described the set as “honoring the loneliness of 2020 with a nylon string and some songs new and old on the longest night of the year,” and Live on Boston Harbor is a perfect segue as 2023 approaches.

Featuring Shore cuts as well as highlights from their entire discography, Live on Boston Harbor is worth a watch for any Fleet Foxes fan — or anyone looking for a soundtrack to the cold winter days ahead. Check it out for yourself below.

Last month, Fleet Foxes shared the new single “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen” for the Prime Video documentary Wildcat, as well as Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes, a book containing Pecknold’s complete lyrics from 55 songs, accompanied with notes on his creative processes. In May, Pecknold assisted Post Malone on the rapper’s song “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol.”