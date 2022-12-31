In a New Year’s Eve message to fans, Foo Fighters said “goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known,” while also teasing their eventual return.

Nine months after the tragic passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters seemingly confirmed their intent to move forward as a band. “Without Taylor, we would never have become the band that we were – and without Taylor we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” the band wrote.

Since Hawkins’ passing in March 2022, Foo Fighters’ only activity has come in the form of two massive tribute concerts, one in London and one in Los Angeles, that took place back in September.

Read Foo Fighters’ full New Year’s Eve message below.

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us.

Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years out fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.

We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”