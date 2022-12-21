Menu
Fix Stuff: Fred Durst and Limp Bizkit Offer to Help Elon Musk Run Twitter

The nu-metal frontman wants to get things rollin' again at the beleaguered social media platform

Fred Durst wants to help Elon Musk run Twitter
Fred Durst (photo by Rodrigo Fredes) and Elon Musk (photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)
December 21, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    If you’re worried about the future of Twitter under the guidance of soon-to-be-former CEO Elon Musk, worry no more! Fred Durst and his merry band of Limp Bizkit mates are here to save the day. The nu-metal frontman has offered his services to the multibillionaire mogul in the form of a … tweet.

    It’s been a rough go of it in the two months since Musk closed the deal on purchasing Twitter for $44 billion. Under his guidance, the company has laid off half its staff, instituted an $8-per-month blue verification check mark, and banned some journalists from the platform, among other lowlights. Most recently, he promised to step down as CEO as soon as he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job.”

    But never fear, y’all! Durst and company are ready to do their part to turn it all around. “@elonmusk good morning, sir,” the singer tweeted on Tuesday (December 20th). “Myself and @limpbizkit are available for any help you may want or need at Twitter. Happy Holidays.”

    Apparently, Durst decided to take a look around Twitter and felt that things needed to be re-arranged in order to get things rollin’ again. (These jokes write themselves, kids!)

    Meanwhile, on the music front, Limp Bizkit returned last year with the album Still Sucks, their first full-length LP in 10 years. Along with the new music, Durst sported a new “Dad Vibes” look, including a gray wig and a horseshoe mustache.

    Last week, Durst’s bandmate Wes Borland reported on Instagram that he was in the studio, although it’s unclear whether it was for new Bizkit material, as the guitarist dabbles in multiple projects.

    See Fred Durst’s tweet and Wes Borland’s Instagram post below, and stay tuned to see if Elon Musk takes Limp Bizkit up on their generous offer.

     

