Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

G.G. Allin Biopic Set from Lords of Chaos Director Jonas Åkerlund

Live. Fast. Die. will explore "what happens to a borderline personality when the reach for fame exceeds the limits of talent"

G.G. Allin getting his own biopic
G.G. Allin, photo by Frank Mullen/WireImage
December 1, 2022 | 10:26am ET

    G.G. Allin, the combustible punk provocateur who shocked live audiences with defecation and self-mutilation before dying of a heroin overdose in 1993 at the age of 36, will be the subject of a new biopic from Lords of Chaos director Jonas Åkerlund.

    As The Hollywood Reporter notes, G.G. Allin: Live. Fast. Die. will tell the true story “of what happens to a borderline personality when the reach for fame exceeds the limits of talent… when substance abuse goes unchecked and mental illness undiagnosed and untreated… and when a fictional character takes over a real person’s life, driving GG beyond limits anyone could possibly endure.”

    The biopic will be produced by Don Murphy and Susan Monford of Angry Films and MVD Entertainment Group, with a script by Richard Schenkman.

    “This is exactly the type of real and raw story I am looking for and this film explores the ugly belly of the beast and how Kevin Allin came to be GG,” said Åkerlund in a statement. “Punk was already a genre about pushing limits, expanding on musical genres and the definition of artistic expression. At a time when punk was thought to be dead, sold out or too raw to survive, GG came into the scene bleeding, pissing, and sinking like no punk before. Live. Fast. Die. is about a sick person who should have asked for help. GG’s strong persona was a gift, but this borderline personality disorder was not treated, and killed him.”

    Åkerlund made his name directing music videos for the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Lady Gaga, Smashing Pumpkins, and Maroon 5, before directing his feature debut, Lords of Chaos, about Norwegian black metal. His most recent film, 2019’s Polar, starred Mads Mikkelsen.

    Advertisement
    Related Video
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Trent Reznor Atticus Ross Bones and All

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on Connecting with Cannibal Romance Bones and All

December 1, 2022

joe pesci home alone 2 burns

Joe Pesci Sustained "Serious Burns" While Filming the Stunts in Home Alone 2

November 30, 2022

ang lee bruce lee biopic mason lee sony pictures martial arts

Ang Lee to Direct Son Mason Lee in Bruce Lee Biopic

November 30, 2022

cocaine bear trailer elizabeth banks kerri russell ray liota

Yes, a Bear Does Cocaine in the Awesome New Trailer for Cocaine Bear: Watch

November 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

G.G. Allin Biopic Set from Lords of Chaos Director Jonas Åkerlund

Menu Shop Search Newsletter