Gen V Takes The Boys’ Spinoff Series to School in Bloody First Trailer: Watch

The first trailer for The Boys’ college spinoff Gen V has arrived, and when it comes to the subversive superhero series’ requisite bloodlust, the new installment seems set to pass with flying colors.

The clip opens with an introduction to Godolkin University, a self-described “safe space” for super-powered teenagers “to thrive.” The curriculum, however, appears to have a much more punitive approach to the classic pass-or-fail format with numerous shots revealing blood-soaked students, disemboweled security forces, and deadly clashes amongst classmates.

At one point, Jaz Sinclair, as the show’s lead Marie Moreau, brushes off the unusual college trials, saying, “I’m superhuman, right? We’re made of steel.” Despite her heroic confidence, every moment surrounding the statement suggests otherwise as a tons of blood and guts are spilled throughout. Watch the Gen V trailer below.

The series stars Sinclair and Chance Perdomo, who shared the screen on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as well as Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Asa Germann. Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter will fill out the roster in recurring roles, while several cast members from The Boys will appear in guest spots including Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne.

Gen V does not yet have a premiere date, but is expected to debut in 2023. It is the second spinoff for The Boys following the animated series, Diabolical, which premiered in March 2022. It will be loosely based on a story arc from the original comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and has also been described in the official log-line as “part college show, part Hunger Games.”

Meanwhile, the main series has been renewed for a fourth season and will bring along Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a new cast addition.