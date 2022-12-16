George Clooney Once Took a Shit In Richard Kind’s Cat Litter Box

The Kennedy Center Honors are some of the most prestigious accolades in the entertainment industry, reserved only for the most high-brow and respected members of the performing arts world — and also George Clooney, who once made a bowel movement in Richard Kind’s litter box. The prank is now public knowledge thanks to Clooney’s pal Matt Damon.

Damon revealed the shitty situation while introducing Clooney at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, which air December 28th on CBS. In a clip exclusively shared by E! News, the Good Will Hunting actor begins his tribute by likening Clooney to some of Hollywood’s most legendary stars.

“It has been said that my friend George Clooney is the last of the true movie stars,” Damon says in the clip. “So I got to thinking about exactly what that meant. Of course, a number of past Kennedy Center honorees have certainly been movie stars in that classic sense. Actors with class and sophistication — Cary Grant, Henry Fonda, Paul Newman, Gregory Peck.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The tone of Damon’s speech then very quickly shifts: “And then I think of George… a man who defected in Richard Kind’s kitty litter box as a joke.”

Kind, who’s seated onstage during the speech, evidently isn’t holding any grudges, nodding to Clooney’s antics with a salute. That’s not the only prank Clooney’s kept up his sleeves, however: “A man who once stole Bill Clinton’s stationary and wrote fake notes to actors saying how much the president loved their movies,” Damon goes on, as the crowd roars in laughter. When the camera cuts to Clooney, he just smiles and shrugs, taking it like a true gentleman.

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors air December 28th on CBS, but in the meantime, you can watch the clip over at E! News.

Advertisement

Clooney last appeared opposite Julia Roberts in the rom-com Ticket to Paradise.