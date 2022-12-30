George R. R. Martin Says Game of Thrones Spinoffs Shelved After “Changes at HBO Max”

Warner Bros. Discovery has been enacting a content Red Wedding over at HBO Max, and it’s now come for the author behind the actual Red Wedding. George R. R. Martin revealed in a new blog post that some Game of Thrones spinoffs have been shelved due to “changes at HBO Max.”

Martin didn’t elaborate on which projects have stalled out, though more than half a dozen were known to be in the works, including three series — The Sea Snake (previously Nine Voyages), 10,000 Ships, and a story set in Flea Bottom — as well as Tales of Dunk and Egg and multiple animated projects.

“None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon,” Martin wrote on December 28th. “A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly.”

Besides that, his superhero anthology series Wild Cards is coming to Marvel, and a series based on those projects may find a home on Peacock. “We are also still developing the Wild Cards tv series for Peacock, based (largely) on FORT FREAK,” he said.

Additionally, Season 2 of House of the Dragon is expected in 2024. And of course, he’s got a thousand-page monkey on his back. “Did I forget WINDS OF WINTER?” he wrote of the long-in-the-works sixth entry in the Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire book series. “No, of course I didn’t. But if I ever did, I know you folks will remind me.”

As part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s ongoing cost-cutting measures, the company has laid off 26% of its workforce, swallowed Cartoon Network, shut down CNN+, binned Batgirl, and canceled a Batman animated series at HBO Max.