Live-Action God of War Series Coming to Prime Video

Following the video game franchise's latest hit, God of War Ragnarök

god of war tv series amazon prime video
God of War (Prime Video)
December 14, 2022 | 1:59pm ET

    Fresh off the massive success of God of War Ragnarök, Amazon Studios has ordered a live-action series based on the God of War video game franchise. No release date has been revealed, but it will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

    As one would expect, the series centers around the franchise protagonist Kratos, who hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard after exiling himself from his past in ancient Greece. Following the death of his wife, Kratos embarks on a journey with his estranged son to fulfill her dying wish by spreading her ashes from the highest peak. Along the way, he will have to battle new Gods and monsters to save the world.

    The Prime Video series will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios in association with PlayStation Productions, with Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) serving as showrunner and executive producer. Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Iron Man, Children of Men) will serve as writers and executive producers.

    The God of War franchise began in 2005 on PlayStation 2. The latest installment, God of War Ragnarök, was released on November 9th and sold more than 5 million copies in its first week. Ahead of its release, Hozier spoke with Consequence about creating his song “Blood Upon the Snow” for the game’s soundtrack.

    Besides God of War, video game fans have plenty of upcoming adaptations to look forward to. HBO’s Last of Us series arrives in January, and Netflix recently announced a live-action Gears of War movie and animated series. There’s also a BioShock adaptation on the way.

