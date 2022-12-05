Goo Goo Dolls Announce Summer 2023 Tour with O.A.R.

Goo Goo Dolls have mapped out a Summer 2023 tour across North America in support of the band’s latest album, Chaos in Bloom, with fellow alt-rock veterans O.A.R.
“The Big Night Out Tour” begins in Tampa, Florida on July 24th and includes stops in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and more before wrapping in Highland, California on September 7th. See the full schedule below.
A Live Nation pre-sale kicks off on Wednesday, December 7th (use code CHEER) at 10:00 a.m. local time. After that, general on-sale tickets will be available via Ticketmaster starting on Friday, December 9th.
“I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R. It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so BE THERE!!!” said Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik in a statement on Monday (December 5th).
O.A.R. frontman Marc Roberge added, “After working on separate albums in the same studio all last year, John and I realized pretty quickly how much fun we’d have on tour together. We’re all band guys, love being musicians, and started planning a special night that all our fans would enjoy.”
Today, Rzeznik also curated an exclusive playlist for Consequence‘s 15th anniversary; check it out here.
Back in August, Rzeznik sat down with Kyle Meredith to discuss Chaos in Bloom, TikTok culture, and returning to their ’90s sound. The band’s signature hit, “Iris,” passed a whopping one billion streams on Spotify earlier this year. Meanwhile, O.A.R.’s last album was July’s The Arcade.
Goo Goo Dolls 2023 Tour Dates:
07/24 – Tampa, FL @ Coachman Park
07/26 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater
07/27 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
07/29 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater
07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08/01 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
08/02 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre
08/04 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/05 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/06 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts at The Pavilion
08/08 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
08/09 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest
08/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Borgata
08/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
08/15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
08/16 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
08/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
08/19 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/22 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
08/26 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
08/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
08/30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/31 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
09/02 – Seattle, WA @ TBD
09/03 – Seattle, WA @ TBD
09/04 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/06 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/07 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater *
* = without O.A.R.