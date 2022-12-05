Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Goo Goo Dolls Announce Summer 2023 Tour with O.A.R.

In support of Goo Goo Dolls' latest album, Chaos in Bloom

Advertisement
goo goo dolls 2023 summer tour north america oar
Goo Goo Dolls, photo courtesy of artist
Follow
December 5, 2022 | 10:48am ET

    Goo Goo Dolls have mapped out a Summer 2023 tour across North America in support of the band’s latest album, Chaos in Bloom, with fellow alt-rock veterans O.A.R.

    “The Big Night Out Tour” begins in Tampa, Florida on July 24th and includes stops in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and more before wrapping in Highland, California on September 7th. See the full schedule below.

    A Live Nation pre-sale kicks off on Wednesday, December 7th (use code CHEER) at 10:00 a.m. local time. After that, general on-sale tickets will be available via Ticketmaster starting on Friday, December 9th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R. It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so BE THERE!!!” said Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik in a statement on Monday (December 5th).

    O.A.R. frontman Marc Roberge added, “After working on separate albums in the same studio all last year, John and I realized pretty quickly how much fun we’d have on tour together. We’re all band guys, love being musicians, and started planning a special night that all our fans would enjoy.”

    Today, Rzeznik also curated an exclusive playlist for Consequence‘s 15th anniversary; check it out here.

    Advertisement

    Back in August, Rzeznik sat down with Kyle Meredith to discuss Chaos in Bloom, TikTok culture, and returning to their ’90s sound. The band’s signature hit, “Iris,” passed a whopping one billion streams on Spotify earlier this year. Meanwhile, O.A.R.’s last album was July’s The Arcade.

    Goo Goo Dolls 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/24 – Tampa, FL @ Coachman Park
    07/26 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater
    07/27 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
    07/29 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater
    07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    08/01 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
    08/02 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre
    08/04 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    08/05 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    08/06 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts at The Pavilion
    08/08 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
    08/09 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest
    08/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Borgata
    08/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    08/13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
    08/15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    08/16 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
    08/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
    08/19 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
    08/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    08/22 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    08/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    08/25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
    08/26 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
    08/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
    08/30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    08/31 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
    09/02 – Seattle, WA @ TBD
    09/03 – Seattle, WA @ TBD
    09/04 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    09/06 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    09/07 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater *

    * = without O.A.R.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Bret Michaels 2023 tour

Poison's Bret Michaels Announces 2023 US "Parti-Gras" Tour

December 5, 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Tour Dates with The Strokes and Iggy Pop

December 5, 2022

alt-J announce An Awesome Wave anniversary concerts

alt-J Announce An Awesome Wave Anniversary Concerts

December 2, 2022

Morgan Wallen tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats dates shows one night at a time live stream watch presale code

How to Get Tickets to Morgan Wallen's 2023 Tour

December 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Goo Goo Dolls Announce Summer 2023 Tour with O.A.R.

Menu Shop Search Newsletter