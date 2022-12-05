Goo Goo Dolls Announce Summer 2023 Tour with O.A.R.

Goo Goo Dolls have mapped out a Summer 2023 tour across North America in support of the band’s latest album, Chaos in Bloom, with fellow alt-rock veterans O.A.R.

“The Big Night Out Tour” begins in Tampa, Florida on July 24th and includes stops in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and more before wrapping in Highland, California on September 7th. See the full schedule below.

A Live Nation pre-sale kicks off on Wednesday, December 7th (use code CHEER) at 10:00 a.m. local time. After that, general on-sale tickets will be available via Ticketmaster starting on Friday, December 9th.

“I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R. It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so BE THERE!!!” said Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik in a statement on Monday (December 5th).

O.A.R. frontman Marc Roberge added, “After working on separate albums in the same studio all last year, John and I realized pretty quickly how much fun we’d have on tour together. We’re all band guys, love being musicians, and started planning a special night that all our fans would enjoy.”

Today, Rzeznik also curated an exclusive playlist for Consequence‘s 15th anniversary; check it out here.

Back in August, Rzeznik sat down with Kyle Meredith to discuss Chaos in Bloom, TikTok culture, and returning to their ’90s sound. The band’s signature hit, “Iris,” passed a whopping one billion streams on Spotify earlier this year. Meanwhile, O.A.R.’s last album was July’s The Arcade.

Goo Goo Dolls 2023 Tour Dates:

07/24 – Tampa, FL @ Coachman Park

07/26 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

07/27 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

07/29 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08/01 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

08/02 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

08/04 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/05 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/06 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts at The Pavilion

08/08 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

08/09 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

08/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Borgata

08/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

08/15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/16 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

08/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

08/19 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/22 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

08/26 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

08/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

08/30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/31 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

09/02 – Seattle, WA @ TBD

09/03 – Seattle, WA @ TBD

09/04 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/06 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/07 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater *

* = without O.A.R.