My15: Goo Goo Dolls Share the Playlist of Songs They’ve Had on Repeat Since 2007

2022 marks Consequence‘s 15th anniversary, and all year long, we’ve been asking artists to curate playlists that reflect the evolution of their music taste throughout the last 15 years. For the latest My15 playlist, Goo Goo Dolls share their picks.

Goo Goo Dolls are no strangers to heartfelt tunes. They’ve been adamant about writing songs that make you feel a tidal wave of emotions, from their ’90s classics to their recent albums, including 2022’s Chaos in Bloom.

Goo Goo Dolls have been celebrating their return this year with the “Chaos in Bloom Tour” throughout North America, and if you’ve been waiting for your chance to scream along to “Iris” with John Rzeznik and co., then you’re in luck. On Monday (December 5th), the band has announced a co-headlining tour with O.A.R. called “The Big Night Out Tour,” kicking off in July and wrapping up in early September.

Advertisement

Related Video

For Goo Goo Dolls’ My15 playlist, Rzeznik chose songs that conjure a great deal of emotion for him. “These are songs that have really moved me when I’ve heard them over the past 15 years,” the frontman tells Consequence. “There’s no rhyme or reason, I just feel when I hear them.” With selections like New Order’s “Temptation,” The National’s “So Far So Fast,” and the Queen + David Bowie classic “Under Pressure,” Rzeznik’s music taste has evolved to include many different eras and styles, all sharing one common trait: the capacity to move the listener.

Other picks include The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside,” Small Black’s “Free At Dawn,” and PJ Harvey’s “Down By the Water.”

See below for John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls’ full My15 Playlist, and grab tickets for Goo Goo Dolls’ and O.A.R.’s “Big Night Out Tour” here.