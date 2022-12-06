Goose Announce 2023 US Tour

Goose are hitting the road in the US in 2023.

After completing their remaining dates this month and a whopping five nights at Port Chester, New York’s Capitol Theatre, the Connecticut rock quintet will embark on a five-week tour beginning March 23rd at Boston’s Roadrunner. The 14-city trek will then see them travel across the US through late April, including two-night stands at iconic venues like Philadelphia’s Met, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Chicago’s Salt Shed, Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, and San Francisco’s Warfield. As of now, Goose’s final headlining date is April 29th in San Diego.

A ticket request lottery for all newly announced Spring Tour 2023 shows is ongoing through the band’s website, and will continue through Wednesday, December 7th at 5:00 p.m. ET. Lottery winners will be notified via email before the start of venue pre-sales, set to run Thursday, December 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours at Ticketmaster. See the full list of Goose’s 2023 tour dates below.

Goose also spent a good chunk of 2022 on tour, including a handful of co-headlining dates with Trey Anastasio. They shared the live EP Undecided last month.

Goose 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

12/16 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center

12/17 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center

12/19 – Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre

12/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

12/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

01/14-17 – Riviera Cancun, MX @ Playing in the Sand

03/02-05 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival

03/08 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/09 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/10 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/11 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/12- Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/23 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

03/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

03/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

03/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.

04/13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

04/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

04/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/18 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

04/19 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

04/21 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

04/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

04/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

04/25 – Eugene, OR @ The McDonald Theatre

04/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/29 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

06/22-25 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

06/29-07/01 – Garrettsville, OH @ Resonance Music and Arts Festival

07/26-30 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest