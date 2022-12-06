Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Goose Announce 2023 US Tour

A 14-city trek this spring

Advertisement
goose 2023 tour dates us north america live music jam band rock news tickets pre-sale
Goose, photo by Pooneh Ghana
Follow
December 6, 2022 | 1:42pm ET

    Goose are hitting the road in the US in 2023.

    After completing their remaining dates this month and a whopping five nights at Port Chester, New York’s Capitol Theatre, the Connecticut rock quintet will embark on a five-week tour beginning March 23rd at Boston’s Roadrunner. The 14-city trek will then see them travel across the US through late April, including two-night stands at iconic venues like Philadelphia’s Met, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Chicago’s Salt Shed, Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, and San Francisco’s Warfield. As of now, Goose’s final headlining date is April 29th in San Diego.

    A ticket request lottery for all newly announced Spring Tour 2023 shows is ongoing through the band’s website, and will continue through Wednesday, December 7th at 5:00 p.m. ET. Lottery winners will be notified via email before the start of venue pre-sales, set to run Thursday, December 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours at Ticketmaster. See the full list of Goose’s 2023 tour dates below.

    Related Video

    Goose also spent a good chunk of 2022 on tour, including a handful of co-headlining dates with Trey Anastasio. They shared the live EP Undecided last month.

    Advertisement

    Goose 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    12/16 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center
    12/17 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center
    12/19 – Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre
    12/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
    12/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
    01/14-17 – Riviera Cancun, MX @ Playing in the Sand
    03/02-05 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival
    03/08 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    03/09 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    03/10 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    03/11 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    03/12- Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    03/23 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    03/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    03/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    03/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
    03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    04/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    04/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.
    04/13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    04/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    04/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    04/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    04/18 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm
    04/19 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm
    04/21 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    04/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
    04/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
    04/25 – Eugene, OR @ The McDonald Theatre
    04/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    04/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    04/29 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    06/22-25 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest
    06/29-07/01 – Garrettsville, OH @ Resonance Music and Arts Festival
    07/26-30 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Built to Spill 2023 US tour dates

Built to Spill Announce 2023 Tour

December 6, 2022

sunset rubdown reunion tour spencer krug 2023 tickets

Spencer Krug Announces Sunset Rubdown 2023 Reunion Tour

December 6, 2022

billy strings 2023 tour dates country music live news tickets

Billy Strings Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

December 6, 2022

Papa Roach Falling in Reverse tour 2023

Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse Announce 2023 Leg of Co-Headlining "Rockzilla" Tour

December 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Goose Announce 2023 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter