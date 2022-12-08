Goose Get in a Groove with “Dripfield” on Fallon: Watch

Goose landed at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, December 7th with a performance of the title track from their latest album, Dripfield.

The quintet appeared relaxed and loose making their Tonight Show debut. The 30 Rock stage was dressed for the holidays, and after Goose added some well-saturated purple and blue jam band lighting, the set was more than merry and bright. Check out “Dripfield” below.

The performance coincided with multi-instrumentalist Peter Anspach’s birthday, which only added to the celebratory nature of their first Tonight Show appearance. It also capped a seismic year for the band, who released their third LP, Dripfield, as well as the 4-track Undecided EP, and also co-headlined a fall tour with Trey Anastasio Band.

Goose will close out the year with a pair of shows in Cincinnati before heading out for a Spring 2023 tour. Claim your spot amongst the flock via Ticketmaster.