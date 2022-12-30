Menu
Greta Thunberg’s Twitter Takedown Inadvertently Leads to Andrew Tate’s Arrest for Human Trafficking

Romanian police learned of Tate's whereabouts after he posted video featuring a local pizza box

Andrew Tate, photo via Twitter
December 29, 2022 | 9:12pm ET

    Andrew Tate is sitting in a Romanian jail cell after being arrested for human trafficking on Thursday. Incredibly, he reportedly tipped off Romanian authorities of his whereabouts in a video responding to climate activist Greta Thunberg and her sick burn of him.

    In case you missed it, earlier this week Tate, a former kickboxer turned misogynistic far-right media personality, attempted to troll Thunberg by flaunting the 33 cars he apparently owns. “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions,” Tate wrote in a tweet directed at Thunberg. The 19-year-old Nobel Prize nominee responded with an absolutely brutal takedown: “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com,” she tweeted.

    In an attempt to save face, on Thursday Tate uploaded a video in which he responded to Thunberg’s mockery while smoking a cigar and eating a pizza. The only problem? The pizza box was from a local pizza chain—alerting Romanian authorities of his presence in the country.

    According to Romanian newspaper Gândul, Tate and his brother Tristan were among four individuals who were arrested on Thursday. Romania’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism said in a statement that police raided five homes as part of an investigation into organized crime, human trafficking, and rape. The suspects allegedly kept at least six women captive in houses outside of Bucharest, where they sexually assaulted the women and forced them to produce pornography for social media under threats of violence.

    Upon conducting their raid, police reportedly found “several” women, as well as cash, guns, bars of gold, and vehicles.

