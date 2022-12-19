Menu
Greta Van Fleet on New Album: “We’re Wrapping It Up as We Speak”

"It's conceptually going back to almost the days in the garage, with the raw energy of the sound"

greta van fleet new album 2023
Greta Van Fleet, photo by Raymond Ahner
December 19, 2022 | 4:18pm ET

    Greta Van Fleet have revealed that they are nearing the completion of their third full-length album.

    The Michigan band offered the update in an interview with Heavy Consequence during the “black carpet” ceremony ahead of Metallica’s “Helping Hands” benefit concert (for which Greta Van Fleet served as the support act).

    “We are wrapping it up as we speak,” drummer Danny Wagner said of the follow-up to 2021’s The Battle at Garden’s Gate. “It’s nearing completion, and we’re very excited about it.”

    Added bassist Sam Kiszka: “It’s conceptually going back to almost the days in the garage, with the raw energy of the sound. But expanding on that because we’re the best musicians we’ve ever been.”

    Wagner jumped in to clarify, “Not [the best musicians] that have ever been, but we’ve ever been,” to which Kiszka joked, “We’re the best musicians of all time,” before exclaiming, “Don’t take that out of context!”

    Kiszka’s remarks second his prior comments regarding the forthcoming album’s sound. In an interview on Consequence’s Kyle Meredith With … podcast, Kiszka said the band was going back to “the roots” of its early days.

    “It’s like the whole concept of going back almost to the roots of what we did, kind of bringing our heads back to that garage time,” Kiszka said back in September. “And not spending all this time making it perfect. But just capturing what’s going on and … making it exciting and raw and energetic.”

    In addition to possibly dropping a new album next year, Greta Van Fleet have a slew of concert dates set for March and will support select shows on Metallica’s 2023-2024 world tour.

    Greta Van Fleet’s headlining shows were initially postponed and rescheduled after singer Josh Kiszka suffered a ruptured eardrum while performing in October. The rescheduled dates kick off March 6th in Jacksonville, Florida, and wrap up March 28th in Sacramento, California. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Below you can watch our “black carpet” interview with Greta Van Fleet and see the list of the band’s rescheduled March shows.

    Greta Van Fleet’s Rescheduled Dates for 2023:
    03/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
    03/08 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino
    03/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    03/12 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
    03/13 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    03/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena
    03/21 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
    03/24 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    03/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

