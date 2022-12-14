Gunna to Be Released from Prison After Pleading Guilty in Racketeering Charge

Gunna is set to be released from prison after pleading guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge against him, Young Thug, and 26 other associates, local Atlanta news outlets report.

The rapper — born Sergio Kitchens — entered an Alford plea, a type of negotiation in which a defendant still maintains their innocence, but admits that evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if the case were to go to trial.

Gunna had been sentenced to five years with one being served in prison. The remaining four years of his sentence have been suspended and will be subject to special conditions, including 500 hours of community service.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said in a statement. A condition of Gunna’s trial is that he must testify if called, but he can claim the Fifth Amendment.

Gunna, Young Thug, and 26 of their peers were arrested in May in a sweeping gang indictment that claimed Young Slime Life, which is the name of Thug’s record label, is a violent criminal street gang that has committed multiple murders, shootings, and carjackings over the past decade, including the murder of a rival gang member.

They were charged with conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO Act, a prosecutorial tactic used to take down organized crime operations. As of December 14th, Young Thug remains in jail.