Guns N’ Roses Sue Online Gun Store Named “Texas Guns and Roses”

Guns N’ Roses have filed a lawsuit against an online gun store named “Texas Guns and Roses,” according to NBC News Los Angeles.

Attorneys representing the band filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court, alleging that the store — operated by Jersey Village Florist — sells firearms, ammunition, scopes, and body armor via mail “without GNR’s approval, license or consent.” The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a court order prohibiting the use of the website name.

Furthermore, the band alleges that Jersey Village Florist “selected and adopted defendant’s marks for the purpose of confusing consumers into believing that it was connected or associated with, or licensed by, GNR.” The lawsuit states that the online store purports to sell roses and other flora to justify “whole appropriation” of the band name, adding that Jersey Village Florist does not actually sell flowers on the Houston-based guns and ammo website.

Houston attorney David L. Clark, who represents Jersey Village Florist, said that he has not seen the lawsuit itself, which he believes was filed in federal court due to failed attempts at canceling the website’s registration via the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

“There’s never been any confusion (between the band and the website) and they have no evidence of confusion,” Clark said. “This is an attempt to run up costs and burn [the store] out. Our client sells metal safes for guns and flowers, and have a one-stop website and absolutely no one is confused. Nobody thinks we’re the band or there is some affiliation. We will be fighting back.”

In other news, Slash has revealed that Guns N’ Roses plan to release some “epic” new songs in the near future and hope to record a full-length album. Most recently, the band offered up a re-imagined version of their Use Your Illusion opus “November Rain” featuring a 50-piece orchestra and a fresh remix from Porcupine Tree mastermind Steven Wilson. Stream it below.