Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow Compete in an Axe-Throwing Contest: Watch

A preview of the new USA game show Barmageddon

gwen stefani sheryl crow axe throwing
Barmageddon (USA)
December 11, 2022 | 11:41am ET

    Who do you have in an axe-throwing contest: Gwen Stefani or Sheryl Crow? The new USA game show Barmageddon answers that age-old question in a new clip that you can watch below.

    Barmageddon lines up celebrities to compete in pub games like darts, pool, and, yes, axe-throwing. Hosted by WWE star Nikki Bella and created by Blake Shelton, Lee Metzger, and Carson Daly, it makes sense that Stefani, Shelton’s wife, would be an early guest on the series.

    Shelton attempts to cheer on Stefani in the axe-throwing clip, dubbed “Drunken Axe Hole,” but the No Doubt singer fails to hit the board in her three shots. Crow, meanwhile, kind of kills it, hitting the board on her first shot pretty damn close to the bullseye. “What the hell?!” Stefani asks, speaking for all of us.

    

    Earlier this year, Crow joined Kyle Meredith on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast to discuss Sheryl, the new Showtime documentary based on her life and career. She also joined Brandi Carlile in appearing on “Dance Around It,” a song on Lucius’ 2022 album Second Nature. 




Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow Compete in an Axe-Throwing Contest: Watch

