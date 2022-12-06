Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Hangout Fest 2023 Lineup: Chili Peppers, Paramore, and SZA to Play Festival

Calvin Harris, Lil Nas X, Flume, and Skrillex will also make their way to Gulf Shores, Alabama

Advertisement
Paramore to play Hangout Fest 2023
Paramore, photo by Ashley Osborn for ACL Fest 2022
Consequence Staff
December 6, 2022 | 4:21pm ET

    Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paramore, and SZA will headline Hangout Music Festival in 2023.

    The annual music festival returns to beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 19th-21st. Other notable acts include Calvin Harris, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, The Kid Laroi, Thundercat, Tove Lo, GloRilla, The Backseat Lovers, Aluna, Sabrina Carpenter, Rezz, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Noah Kahan, Yung Gravy, and more.

    Tickets to Hangout Music Festival 2023 go on sale Friday, December 9th. A variety of ticket packages are available, including three-day GA and VIP passes.

    Related Video

    Editor’s Note: Visit Consequence’s new Live section for the latest live music news, tour dates, festival lineup announcements, and more.

    Hangout Fest 2023 lineup poster

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Kilby Block Party 2023 lineup with The Strokes, Pixies, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The Strokes, Pavement, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Pixies to Play Kilby Block Party in 2023

December 6, 2022

lingua ignota

Lingua Ignota's Kristin Hayter Announces Three-Day Music Festival, Launches New Record Label

December 6, 2022

Mad Cool Fest 2023 to feature Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, and Lizzo

Mad Cool Festival 2023 Lineup Boasts Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X

December 5, 2022

Elton John Glastonbury 2023 headliner final uk date

Elton John to Headline Glastonbury in 2023

December 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Hangout Fest 2023 Lineup: Chili Peppers, Paramore, and SZA to Play Festival

Menu Shop Search Newsletter