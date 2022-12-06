Hangout Fest 2023 Lineup: Chili Peppers, Paramore, and SZA to Play Festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paramore, and SZA will headline Hangout Music Festival in 2023.

The annual music festival returns to beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 19th-21st. Other notable acts include Calvin Harris, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, The Kid Laroi, Thundercat, Tove Lo, GloRilla, The Backseat Lovers, Aluna, Sabrina Carpenter, Rezz, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Noah Kahan, Yung Gravy, and more.

Tickets to Hangout Music Festival 2023 go on sale Friday, December 9th. A variety of ticket packages are available, including three-day GA and VIP passes.

