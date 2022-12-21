Hans Zimmer Names Interstellar Score as Best Work of His Career

Hans Zimmer has offered his own assessment of his storied discography, naming his score for Christopher Nolan’s 2014 film Interstellar as his favorite with the caveat that his best is yet to come.

The German composer revealed his answer in a video clip he shared over on TikTok. “People always ask me what’s my favorite score and I keep avoiding answering the question. And how about I don’t avoid it this time?” Zimmer said. “I’m going to tell you that the first, the favorite score that I’ve ever written, I think, is Interstellar. Or, I haven’t written my favorite score yet. So, maybe that’s the better answer.”

Watch Zimmer name-check the Interstellar score below.

Considering Zimmer has more than 100 soundtrack and film scores under his belt since the early 1980s, there is plenty of room for debate about his best work. The Lion King, Inception, The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Gladiator are among his most notable compositions.

In 2017, Consequence named him Composer of the Year for his work on Dunkirk and Blade Runner 2049, which he’s since followed with an Oscar-winning score for Dune as well as blockbuster films like No Times to Die and Top Gun: Maverick.

Next up, Zimmer is releasing a live double album compiling highlights from his career. It was recorded over the span of 10 nights alongside Zimmer’s 20-piece band “The Disruptive Collective” during his 2022 “Hans Zimmer LIVE” tour. Pre-orders are ongoing ahead of its March 3rd, 2023 release. He’s going on a 2023 European tour as well; grab your tickets for those dates via Ticketmaster.

He’s also set to score Dune: Part Two and Mufasa: The Lion King, slated for release in 2023 and 2024, respectively.