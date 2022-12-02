Menu
Harry Styles Honors Late Christine McVie with “Songbird” Cover in Chile: Watch

The Fleetwood Mac member died earlier this week

harry styles christine mcvie songbird fleetwood mac cover live watch video rock music news tribute
Harry Styles (photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) and Christine McVie (photo by Alison Buck/WireImage for The Recording Academy)
December 2, 2022 | 10:57am ET

    It’s no secret that the music and culture of the ’70s are big inspirations for Harry Styles. Naturally, the pop star paid tribute to Christine McVie, who died earlier this week at 79, with a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” at his show in Santiago, Chile last night.

    “Songbird” was one of the songs written and sung solely by McVie on Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 masterpiece Rumours. Styles doesn’t often play instruments during his shows, but he stayed faithful to the original recording by playing acoustic guitar, backed by a piano.

    The vocal melodies are also higher than Styles tends to go for in his own songs, but he manages to pull it off exceptionally well. After the song finished, he blew a kiss towards the sky, and from what we’ve seen in clips from the performance, there weren’t many dry eyes in the house.

    The “songbird” herself would probably be very proud. See some fan-captured videos of Styles doing “Songbird” below.

    Styles is just the latest in a long-running list of fellow musicians who’ve paid their respects to the highly influential songwriter, including Sheryl Crow, Japanese Breakfast, Garbage, and Fleetwood Mac bandmates Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks.

    The former One Direction member is currently in the midst of his massive “Love On Tour,” which is scheduled to run through July 2023. Secure your seats over at Ticketmaster.

     

