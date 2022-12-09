Menu
Van Belonging to Harry Styles’ Crew Hijacked in Brazil

The vehicle was carrying merch

harry styles van hijacked crew merch news tour pop music news
Harry Styles, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
December 9, 2022 | 10:50am ET

    A tour van belonging to Harry Styles’ crew was hijacked by gunmen in Brazil early Friday morning, local news outlet G1 reports.

    Three men stopped the van on highway BR-116 outside Curitiba, where Styles is still scheduled to perform December 10th. According to the show’s producer, the vehicle was carrying t-shirts and other merch that was to be sold to fans. New merch will be sent to the venue.

    Per NME, local police added that the attackers “subdued” the driver of the van, and there have been no official statements regarding potential injuries. It appears that neither Styles nor any of his band members were in the van.

    Styles, who we just named our 2022 Artist of the Year, is still in the midst of his “Love on Tour 2022” in support of his recent album Harry’s Housewhich just earned the pop star six Grammy nominations. Grab tickets to remaining dates over at Ticketmaster.

