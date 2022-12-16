Menu
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Says Watching Billie Eilish Is “Like Watching Me”

"I just feel such a love towards her and her family and I think they're so special"

hayley williams billie eilish like watching me reminds younger self
Hayley Williams (photo by Lindsey Byrnes) and Billie Eilish (photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images_
December 15, 2022 | 8:44pm ET

    Hayley Williams of Paramore said that Billie Eilish reminds her of her younger self, telling SiriusXM’s Alt Nation that watching the young pop star is “like watching me.”

    Paramore emerged with 2005’s All We Know Is Falling when Williams was about 17 years old, a precocious start that mirrored Eilish’s own teenaged breakout.

    “We’ve spoken throughout the years since she kind of came onto the scene,” Williams said. “The first thing I experienced or I witnessed of her was ‘When the Party’s Over,’ that video. And then I watched an interview with her and I felt like there was something inside of me that was watching me — slash us — as teenagers doing interviews and navigating this world.”

    Related Video

    Williams added, “She does it on a level we’ve never experienced, but I just feel such a love towards her and her family and I think they’re so special. And I went to their house for the first time at Thanksgiving last year, had some really great vegan cinnamon rolls, Maggie, her mom made. And I think that was kind of like — We had already connected, I had connected with her mom too, just about their organization that they have. But ever since that Thanksgiving cinnamon roll treat, just, I mean… The rest is history. I feel like I would do anything for them.” Check out a clip from the interview below.

    Williams and Eilish have also taken their friendship on stage, and earlier this year they teamed up at Coachella to perform “Misery Business” and “Happier Than Ever.”

    Paramore’s sixth album, This Is Whydrops February 10th. Pre-orders are ongoing. It has been preceded by the title track, which took the top spot on Consequence’s Top 50 Songs of 2022 list, and “The News.” Next year the band will tour alone and with Taylor Swift, and tickets are available here.

