HBO Max to Pull Westworld From Streaming Library

Joss Whedon's now-canceled The Nevers will also be removed

westworld pulled from hbo max
Westworld (HBO)
December 12, 2022 | 7:52pm ET

    Last month, HBO canceled Westworld after four seasons, and now, WarnerMedia plans to pull the series from its streaming library altogether.

    According to VarietyHBO Max also plans to remove The Nevers from its catalog. Joss Whedon created the latter show, which premiered in 2021 and was supposed to premiere the second half of Season 1 next year. Sources told the trade those remaining episodes may air on another platform.

    HBO Max’s decision to pull Westworld and The Nevers also follows a decision, announced on the same day, to rescind its Season 2 renewal of the Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond-starring Minx and instead cancel the comedy instead. Season 1 of the show will be removed from the streamer, as will the also-canceled Love Life, which starred Anna Kendrick and William Jackson Harper.

    Related Video

    This recent slew of series gutted by HBO Max follows a trend the company started back in August, when it canceled the release of the live-action Batgirl film. The decision was a result of the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, as new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has initiated a sweeping cost-cutting policy that relies heavily on reducing original content.

    Other shows canceled by WarnerMedia over the last year include The Gordita Chronicles, Tuca & Bertie, Demimonde, Chad, Raised By Wolves, Gentleman Jack, The Time Traveler’s Wife, Made for Love, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, and Snowpiercer, not to mention CNN+.

