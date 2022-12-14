Heavy Band of the Year Lamb of God Reached New Heights in 2022: Interview

Our 2022 Annual Report continues with the announcement of Lamb of God as our Heavy Band of the Year, along with a video interview with guitarist Mark Morton. As the year winds down, stay tuned for more awards, lists, and articles about the best music, film, and TV of 2022. You can find it all in one place here.

Lamb of God absolutely crushed 2022. The metal veterans continued their ascent to the top of the genre’s ranks with another stellar album, Omens, and brought their live show to new heights on a couple of memorable tours. They are Consequence’s Heavy Band of the Year for 2022.

With Slayer calling it a day in 2019, it can be easily argued that Lamb of God have taken over as the premier act when it comes to extreme metal. And whether the band agrees with that assessment or not, they’re certainly living up to the challenge of carrying that torch.

In co-headlining with Megadeth in the spring and headlining their own tour in the fall, Lamb of God took their live show to new heights. Set against a mesmerizing backdrop and loads of pyro, the band played one explosive show after another. At 51 years young, singer Randy Blythe jumps around the stage like a frontman half his age, as the rest of the group delivers the goods with precision and power.

As guitarist Mark Morton told us in the video interview above, the band made it a point to up their game when returning to the stage following the pandemic shutdown. “When things started opening back up … we very deliberately, very consciously, focused on putting on the best show we can do … we really prioritized the production aspect. … We’re also having a lot of fun playing together, and I think that really translates onstage.”

Morton also sang the praises of Blythe as a frontman. “It’s been awesome to have front row seats to watch my friend Randy evolve into one of the greatest frontmen in metal. I stand by that statement. Anyone who’s seen Lamb of God knows how great Randy is onstage. He leaves it all up there.”