Hellfest 2023 Lineup: Iron Maiden, Pantera, Slipknot, KISS, Mötley Crüe, and More

Hellfest Open Air has announced its 2023 lineup, and once again it’s a mammoth list of the biggest metal and hard rock bands in the world. Iron Maiden, Pantera, Slipknot, KISS, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and more than 170 other acts have signed on for the four-day extravaganza, taking place June 15th-18th in Clisson, France.
This past year, Hellfest staged an unprecedented seven-day festival, making up for lost time due to the pandemic. In 2023, the French fest is returning to a four-day event, but the lineup is still quite impressive.
Joining the aforementioned acts are Hollywood Vampires (the supergroup featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp), Tenacious D, Rancid, Porcupine Tree, Sum 41, Behemoth, Fishbone, Coheed and Cambria, Amon Amarth,, Puscifer, Machine Gun Kelly, Meshuggah, Melvins, Halestorm, Black Flag, and many more.
While the lineup was just announced today (December 15th), four-day passes for Hellfest 2023 sold out in October, immediately after going on sale. Single-day tickets go on sale in early 2023.
Check out the massive lineup for Hellfest 2023 in the poster below, followed by our exclusive photo gallery of Hellfest 2022.
Photo Gallery – Hellfest 2022 (click to expand and scroll through):