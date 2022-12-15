Hellfest 2023 Lineup: Iron Maiden, Pantera, Slipknot, KISS, Mötley Crüe, and More

Hellfest Open Air has announced its 2023 lineup, and once again it’s a mammoth list of the biggest metal and hard rock bands in the world. Iron Maiden, Pantera, Slipknot, KISS, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and more than 170 other acts have signed on for the four-day extravaganza, taking place June 15th-18th in Clisson, France.

This past year, Hellfest staged an unprecedented seven-day festival, making up for lost time due to the pandemic. In 2023, the French fest is returning to a four-day event, but the lineup is still quite impressive.

Joining the aforementioned acts are Hollywood Vampires (the supergroup featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp), Tenacious D, Rancid, Porcupine Tree, Sum 41, Behemoth, Fishbone, Coheed and Cambria, Amon Amarth,, Puscifer, Machine Gun Kelly, Meshuggah, Melvins, Halestorm, Black Flag, and many more.

Advertisement

Related Video

While the lineup was just announced today (December 15th), four-day passes for Hellfest 2023 sold out in October, immediately after going on sale. Single-day tickets go on sale in early 2023.

Check out the massive lineup for Hellfest 2023 in the poster below, followed by our exclusive photo gallery of Hellfest 2022.

Photo Gallery – Hellfest 2022 (click to expand and scroll through):

Metallica, photo by Raymond Ahner Metallica, photo by Raymond Ahner Metallica, photo by Raymond Ahner Metallica, photo by Raymond Ahner Metallica, photo by Raymond Ahner Nine Inch Nails, photo by Raymond Ahner Nine Inch Nails, photo by Raymond Ahner Nine Inch Nails, photo by Raymond Ahner Nine Inch Nails, photo by Raymond Ahner Nine Inch Nails, photo by Raymond Ahner , photo by Raymond Ahner Scorpions, photo by Raymond Ahner Phil Campbell with Scorpions, photo by Raymond Ahner Scorpions, photo by Raymond Ahner Scorpions, photo by Raymond Ahner Phil Campbell with Scorpions, photo by Raymond Ahner Airbourne, photo by Raymond Ahner Airbourne, photo by Raymond Ahner Airbourne, photo by Raymond Ahner Alice Cooper, photo by Raymond Ahner Alice Cooper, photo by Raymond Ahner Alice Cooper, photo by Raymond Ahner Alice Cooper's band, photo by Raymond Ahner Avatar, photo by Raymond Ahner Avatar, photo by Raymond Ahner Avatar, photo by Raymond Ahner Bullet for My Valentine, photo by Raymond Ahner Bullet for My Valentine, photo by Raymond Ahner Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde, photo by Raymond Ahner Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde, photo by Raymond Ahner Chelsea Wolfe, photo by Raymond Ahner Converge, photo by Raymond Ahner Danko Jones, photo by Raymond Ahner Destruction, photo by Raymond Ahner Destruction, photo by Raymond Ahner Dragonforce, photo by Raymond Ahner Dragonforce, photo by Raymond Ahner Enslaved, photo by Raymond Ahner Epica, photo by Raymond Ahner Epica, photo by Raymond Ahner Epica, photo by Raymond Ahner Gary Clark Jr., photo by Raymond Ahner GBH, photo by Raymond Ahner GBH, photo by Raymond Ahner Godflesh, photo by Raymond Ahner Health, photo by Raymond Ahner Helloween, photo by Raymond Ahner Helloween, photo by Raymond Ahner Helloween, photo by Raymond Ahner Human Impact, photo by Raymond Ahner Kadavar, photo by Raymond Ahner Killing Joke, photo by Raymond Ahner Killing Joke, photo by Raymond Ahner Kreator, photo by Raymond Ahner Kreator, photo by Raymond Ahner Kreator, photo by Raymond Ahner Megadeth, photo by Raymond Ahner Megadeth, photo by Raymond Ahner Megadeth, photo by Raymond Ahner Megadeth, photo by Raymond Ahner Megadeth, photo by Raymond Ahner Mercyful Fate, photo by Raymond Ahner Mercyful Fate, photo by Raymond Ahner Midnight, photo by Raymond Ahner Midnight, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry, photo by Raymond Ahner Ministry, photo by Raymond Ahner Myles Kennedy, photo by Raymond Ahner Myrkur, photo by Raymond Ahner Myrkur, photo by Raymond Ahner Nitzer Ebb, photo by Raymond Ahner Phil Campbell, photo by Raymond Ahner Steve Vai, photo by Raymond Ahner Steve Vai, photo by Raymond Ahner Tribulation, photo by Raymond Ahner Tribulation, photo by Raymond Ahner Ugly Kid Joe, photo by Raymond Ahner Whitesnake, photo by Raymond Ahner Whitesnake, photo by Raymond Ahner Whitesnake, photo by Raymond Ahner Lemmy Statue, photo by Raymond Ahner