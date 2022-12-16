Henry Cavill to Roll the Dice on Warhammer 40,000 Series

Gallons of milk and state fair goldfish are not known for longevity, but even they last longer than Henry Cavill’s latest period of unemployment. The former Superman and The Witcher star has lined up his next project, according to The Hollywood Reporter, as Amazon’s Prime Video is in the final stages of negotiations for the rights to an adaptation of the popular tabletop strategy game Warhammer 40,000.

Cavill left The Witcher at the end of October to return to Superman, but his tenure as the Man of Steel abruptly ended December 14th when new DC head James Gunn announced plans for a fresh origin story. While the deal for Warhammer 40,000 has not been finalized, Cavill is known to be a Warhammer fan and is expected to anchor Prime Video’s series.

Warhammer 40,000 is set in the distant future. The game is played with painted miniatures on tabletop boards with dice, but skews closer to Starcraft or Command and Conquer than Dungeons and Dragons. Players maneuver their armies in combat, relying on the different abilities of factions such as the Space Marines, Necrons, Tyranids, T’au, and more. If that doesn’t pique your interest in the potentials of serialized storytelling, the lore is also full of gods, demons, far-off worlds, and science fiction wizardry.

No directors or writers are attached, and Cavill will undoubtedly be booked elsewhere before Warhammer 40,000 marches into our homes. But Prime Video seems poised to make the next billion-dollar series, and Cavill looks likely to be its face.