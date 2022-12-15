Enter the Consequence Shop’s $200 Holiday Giveaway

The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year, but we’re here to make it a bit of a brighter one with a $200 giveaway. Between finding the perfect gifts for everyone special in your life, consider treating yourself, too, with some free merch from the Consequence Shop.

This year, we’re giving away a holiday pack that takes stocking stuffers to the next level. Enter below to win a pack of Good Times Gummies from Rome + Duddy and our Elevate tincture from the Flower Lab line. These rich, high-quality CBD products are here to help make the season truly merry and bright. You’ll also receive a Good Times Grinder to make sure the party doesn’t stop any time soon.

And, that’s not all! Bundle up in a new Protect Live Music hoodie, along with a timeless Festival Bandana, which will arrive in a Consequence Drawstring Backpack perfect for your live show schedule in 2023.

Advertisement

Related Video

Enter now for the chance to take home this holiday prize pack for the ages! And while you’re at it, be sure to explore our new winter merch collection for any additional gifts this season, including our Dead Inside but Jolly AF line and much more. You can also grab the music fan in your life some incredible, exclusive photo prints featuring artists like The Rolling Stones, Prince, Radiohead, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, and more.

If you cannot see the widget below please click here to enter.

The Great Xmas Giveaway

Entry requires enrollment in the Consequence newsletter. Giveaway is limited to residents of the US.