How to Get Tickets to Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour

Billy Strings will keep the licks coming with tickets going on sale for a whole new set of 2023 tour dates. The expanded North American run will begin in February following a late 2022 run in support of his recent collaborative album, ME/AND/DAD, featuring Strings’ father, Terry Barber.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Billy Strings’ Next Tour?

Billy Strings will be on the road for the remainder of 2022 with North American and European dates still left on the calendar. The Grammy-winning bluegrass artist’s European leg continues with a U.K. run that hits London on December 7th, Manchester on December 8th, and the tour closer in Glasgow on December 11th. Strings then pushes it all the way to the end of the year with back-to-back performances in New Orleans on December 30th and 31st.

Strings will resume his live circuit in 2023 with three shows in Denver starting February 2nd. He follows that with another three-night set in Atlantic City, New Jersey from February 16th to February 18th and two nights in Charlottesville, Virginia from February 21st to 22nd. Aside from single-day stops in Athens and Atlanta, the rest of Strings’ previously announced itinerary charts the same multi-date bundling pattern with three sets in Nashville; two hits in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and a final three performances in Cincinnati from March 16th to March 18th.

Following two headlining spots at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre in May, Strings embarks on a new stretch of shows starting in Phoenix on May 17th. He’ll perform at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on May 19th, then spends two nights in San Diego before heading to Las Vegas on May 24th. He’ll play two shows in Austin, then hit St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Cleveland. His 2023 live circuit is currently scheduled to conclude in Chicago on June 17th.

Who Is Opening for Billy Strings on Tour?

There have been no updates regarding an opener or tour support for Billy Strings. The artist does not typically feature an opening slot at his concerts.

How Can I Get Tickets for Billy Strings’ 2023 Tour?

Billy Strings tickets are already available for his remaining 2022 performances as well as his previously announced 2023 shows. For the new North American dates, fans can register at Billy Strings’ website for a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, December 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, December 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code CHEER), and general public on-sale follows on Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

What Are Billy Strings’ 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

See Billy Strings’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Billy Strings 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

12/07 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

12/08 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

12/09 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

12/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard

12/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena

12/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena

02/02 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

02/03 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

02/04 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

02/16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

02/17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

02/18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

02/21 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

02/22 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

02/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/03 – Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show

03/04 – Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

03/07 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

03/10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/11 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/12 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

04/13 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

04/14 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena

04/15 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena

04/18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

04/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/07 – Tulsa, O @ BOK Center

06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

06/14 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion

06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island