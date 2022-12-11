How to Get Tickets to The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie’s 2023 Tour

Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service will come together for a co-headlining 2023 tour celebrating the 20-year anniversaries of their respective albums, Transatlanticism and Give Up, and tickets will treat audiences to full performances of both.

Ben Gibbard, who co-founded and fronts both groups, shared in a statement: “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

What Is Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service’s Next Tour?

The 17-date run will kick off in Portland, Maine on September 8th. The collective will then travel to Kingston, Rhode Island and New Haven, Connecticut before playing two nights in Boston on September 12th and 13th. They’ll perform outside of Washington, DC at Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 14th, then head to Detroit on September 17th. The bands will co-headline New York City’s Madison Square Garden on September 20th.

Following a stop to Philadelphia on September 21st, the two groups head west via Minneapolis to Denver for two nights on September 26th and 27th. They’ll open October in Phoenix, then play Las Vegas; Seattle; and Berkeley, California. The 20th anniversary tour wraps at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on October 13th.

Who Is Opening for Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service on Tour?

There are no openers or supporting acts attached to the upcoming Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service tour. However, both sets are bound to be loaded with talent as reunited Postal Service lineup will feature co-founding member Jimmy Tamborello and vocalist Jenny Lewis, while Death Cab for Cutie will be arriving in full force with their five-man lineup. Check out Consequence’s interview with Gibbard and Death Cab bassist Nick Harmer ahead of the band’s recently released LP, Asphalt Meadows.

How Can I Get Tickets for Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service’s 2023 Tour?

Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service tickets will be first available via artist pre-sale running from Wednesday, December 14th to Thursday December 15th. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, December 15th at 12:00 p.m. local time (using access code CHEER), while Spotify users and Citi cardholders will also have access to pre-sale options. General public tickets follow on Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie 2023 Tour Dates:

09/08 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena (Tix)

09/09 – Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center (Tix)

09/10 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl (Tix)

09/12 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall (Tix)

09/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall (Tix)

09/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (Tix)

09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater (Tix)

09/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Tix)

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center (Tix)

09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory (Tix)

09/26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom (Tix)

09/27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom (Tix)

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre (Tix)

10/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (Tix)

10/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (Tix)

10/10 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley (Tix)

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (Tix)