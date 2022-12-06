How to Get Tickets to Goose’s 2022-2023 Tour

Goose are taking flight for a 14-city spring tour in 2023 on the wings of a successful live streak that saw tickets fly for headlining spots at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and more. The Connecticut jam band will now follow their prolific year, which also featured the release of their third LP Dripfield as well as the Undecided EP, with an equally ambitious concert schedule.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Goose’s Next Tour?

Goose will first fulfill their remaining 2022 engagements including two nights in Broomfield, Colorado on December 16th and 17th and a back-to-back performance in Cincinnati on December 30th and 31st, then open 2023 as support for Dead & Company at their annual Playing in the Sand shows in Riviera Cancun, Mexico.

Goose’s solo circuit opens on March 8th at Port Chester, New York’s Capitol Theatre, which will host the band for five consecutive shows. They’ll play Boston on March 23rd, followed by two nights in Philadelphia and a stop in Cleveland. They’ll deliver another back-to-back performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to close out March and open the next month in Birmingham, Alabama.

After a spot in Madison, Wisconsin, Goose headline The Salt Shed in Chicago on April 14th and 15th, then jump to St. Paul, Minnesota; Bozeman, Montana; and Boise, Idaho. They’ll travel along the West Coast to Seattle; Eugene, Oregon; and San Francisco. Their solo run wraps in San Diego on April 29th.

The jam band are also set to make festival appearances throughout 2023 at the likes of Michigan’s Electric Forest, Virginia’s FloydFest, and more.

Who Is Opening for Goose on Tour?

There are no listed support acts for Goose’s upcoming run of shows, though the band has certainly made plenty of notable friends during their rapid rise. They recently shared the stage with Phish’s Trey Anastasio on a co-headlining tour, and also notably provided Vampire Weekend with a 21-minute-and 21-second remix of their single “2021.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Goose’s 2023 Tour?

Goose pre-sale tickets will be available via lottery, with a request period running until Wednesday, December 7th at 5:00 p.m ET. A venue pre-sale opens on Thursday, December 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time for select dates, while general public tickets go on-sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Goose’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

See Goose’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

Goose 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

12/16 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center

12/17 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center

12/19 – Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre

12/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

12/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

01/14-17 – Riviera Cancun, MX @ Playing in the Sand

03/02-05 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival

03/08 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/09 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/10 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/11 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/12- Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/23 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

03/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

03/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

03/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.

04/13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

04/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

04/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/18 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

04/19 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

04/21 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

04/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

04/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

04/25 – Eugene, OR @ The McDonald Theatre

04/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/29 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

06/22-25 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

06/29-07/01 – Garrettsville, OH @ Resonance Music and Arts Festival

07/26-30 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest