How to Get Tickets to Janet Jackson’s 2023 Tour

Janet Jackson has set the dates for her 2023 “Together Again” tour, and tickets will lift The Velvet Rope for fans to her first tour in four years.

What Is Janet Jackson’s Next Tour?

The “Together Again” tour will launch in Hollywood, Florida on April 14th. Jackson will hit Orlando; Savannah, Georgia; and Birmingham, Alabama in the first week, then performs in Columbia, South Carolina; Atlanta; and Memphis in the second. She closes April in St. Louis, then opens the next month in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson will play Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on May 4th and Bristow, Virginia’s Jiffy Lube Live on May 6th before headlining New York City’s Madison Square Garden on May 9th. She’ll continue on the East Coast for stops in Charlotte, Baltimore, Atlantic City, and more, then crosses over to Canada for a show in Toronto on May 23rd. She spends the rest of month in the Midwest between Detroit, Milwaukee, and more.

Janet Jackson opens June with three nights in Texas between Dallas, Houston, and Austin. She’ll perform in Phoenix on June 7th then travels across California for dates in Irvine on June 9th, Los Angeles on June 10th, San Diego on June 11th, and Mountain View on June 16th. The tour hits Portland on June 20th before wrapping in Seattle on June 21st.

Who Is Opening for Janet Jackson on Tour?

Janet Jackson will be joined on the “Together Again” tour for every date by special guest, Ludacris.

How Can I Get Tickets for Janet Jackson’s 2023 Tour?

Janet Jackson tickets will be available through a number of pre-sale options. Members of Jackson’s fan club and Citi Cardmember will have first access to pre-sale tickets on Tuesday, December 13th. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, December 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHEER), and Spotify and Chase Cardmember pre-sales follow later that day.

Tickets for the general public go on-sale Friday, December 16th at 11:00 a.m. local time.

What Are Janet Jackson’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Janet Jackson's full list of tour dates below

Janet Jackson 2023 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena

04/19 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/21 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

04/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena

04/25 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

04/29 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

04/30 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/02 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/06 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

05/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/13 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

05/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

05/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

05/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

05/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

05/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

05/27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

05/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

05/30 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/03 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/04 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

06/09 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/11 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/21 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena