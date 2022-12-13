Menu
How to Get Tickets to Janet Jackson’s 2023 Tour

Ludacris will be the special guest for all 33 dates

Janet Jackson tickets together again tour ludacris presale code 2023
Janet Jackson, photo courtesy of Live Nation
December 12, 2022 | 10:18pm ET

    Janet Jackson has set the dates for her 2023 “Together Again” tour, and tickets will lift The Velvet Rope for fans to her first tour in four years.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Janet Jackson’s Next Tour?

    The “Together Again” tour will launch in Hollywood, Florida on April 14th. Jackson will hit Orlando; Savannah, Georgia; and Birmingham, Alabama in the first week, then performs in Columbia, South Carolina; Atlanta; and Memphis in the second. She closes April in St. Louis, then opens the next month in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Jackson will play Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on May 4th and Bristow, Virginia’s Jiffy Lube Live on May 6th before headlining New York City’s Madison Square Garden on May 9th. She’ll continue on the East Coast for stops in Charlotte, Baltimore, Atlantic City, and more, then crosses over to Canada for a show in Toronto on May 23rd. She spends the rest of month in the Midwest between Detroit, Milwaukee, and more.

    Janet Jackson opens June with three nights in Texas between Dallas, Houston, and Austin. She’ll perform in Phoenix on June 7th then travels across California for dates in Irvine on June 9th, Los Angeles on June 10th, San Diego on June 11th, and Mountain View on June 16th. The tour hits Portland on June 20th before wrapping in Seattle on June 21st.

    Who Is Opening for Janet Jackson on Tour?

    Janet Jackson will be joined on the “Together Again” tour for every date by special guest, Ludacris.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Janet Jackson’s 2023 Tour?

    Janet Jackson tickets will be available through a number of pre-sale options. Members of Jackson’s fan club and Citi Cardmember will have first access to pre-sale tickets on Tuesday, December 13th. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, December 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHEER), and Spotify and Chase Cardmember pre-sales follow later that day.

    Tickets for the general public go on-sale Friday, December 16th at 11:00 a.m. local time.

    Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Janet Jackson’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Janet Jackson’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Janet Jackson 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena
    04/19 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    04/21 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
    04/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena
    04/25 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
    04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    04/29 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
    04/30 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    05/02 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    05/06 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    05/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    05/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    05/13 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    05/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
    05/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    05/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    05/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    05/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    05/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    05/27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
    05/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
    05/30 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    06/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    06/03 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    06/04 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    06/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    06/09 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    06/11 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
    06/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    06/20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    06/21 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

