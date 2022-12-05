Menu
How to Get Tickets to Jill Scott’s 2023 Tour

Celebrating her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?

Jill Scott, photo courtesy of Skai Blue Media
December 5, 2022 | 3:36pm ET

    Jill Scott is heading out on the road for a rescheduled anniversary tour to celebrate her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, and tickets are going up for sale after a nearly three year wait.

    “My band and I were so excited three years ago, but that damn COVID shut us down,” Scott shared in a statement announcing the now-23rd anniversary tour. “Now, we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Ya’ll ready to settle down and get with this?!? It’s a lot of love here.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Jill Scott’s Next Tour?

    The 23rd anniversary tour for Who Is Jill Scott? will launch in Augusta, Georgia on February 28th. Following stops in Macon, Georgia; Columbia, South Carolina; and Jacksonville, Florida, Scott will headline two hometown shows at The Met in Philadelphia on March 16th and 18th. She’ll play Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on March 23rd; Newark, New Jersey on March 27th; and Boston on March 29th before heading to the Midwest for performances in Detroit and Cleveland.

    She’ll appear three times in Tennessee between Nashville, Memphis, and Chattanooga to close out April, then opens the next month in Savannah, Georgia. After shows in Greensboro, North Carolina and Atlanta, Scott will perform in Washington, DC over two nights between May 11th and 14th. The anniversary tour wraps at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on June 22nd.

    Who Is Opening for Jill Scott on Tour?

    No openers have been announced for Jill Scott’s anniversary tour at this time. Perhaps Scott could enlist her Verzuz battle partner Erykah Badu for another team-up?

    How Can I Get Tickets for Jill Scott’s 2023 Tour?

    Jill Scott tickets will be first available via artist pre-sale on the singer’s website (using access code VILLAGE). A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, December 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code CHEER) and general public on-sale follows on Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Jill Scott’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Jill Scott’s upcoming tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Jill Scott 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/28 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium
    03/02 – Macon, GA @ City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex
    03/04 – Columbia, SC @ The Township Auditorium
    03/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater
    03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    03/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    03/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    03/27 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
    03/29 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    03/31 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
    04/01 – Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
    04/23 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
    04/26 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
    04/28 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
    05/03 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
    05/05 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
    05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    05/11 – Washington DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
    05/14 – Washington DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
    06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

