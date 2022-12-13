Live Nation is reintroducing its annual Lawn Pass initiative that will allow fans to claim tickets to some of the biggest live events in Summer 2023. The program includes 30 Live Nation amphitheaters across the United States.

In a statement, Live Nation’s Venue Nation Chief Operating Officer Tom See shared, “Our Lawn Passholders have developed into a true community of fans who love spending their summers outdoors listening to great music. This pass is about more than just getting access to the best shows of the summer. It’s a ticket to summer’s best moments paired with amazing live music.”

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Live Nation’s Lawn Pass?

The Live Nation Lawn Pass allows live music fans to attend any show at one of 30 sponsored venues throughout the summer in 2023. Passholders will have access to guaranteed general admission lawn seating as well as Fast Lane entry for $199 plus fees. General parking will be offered based on venue availability, and Lawn Pass attendees will also receive a personalized credential for entry.

How Can I Get Tickets for Live Nation’s Lawn Pass in 2023?

Live Nation Lawn Pass tickets will be available first to previous Lawn Pass attendees with an exclusive pre-sale already ongoing. Citi cardholders will also have the chance to claim pre-sale passes starting Tuesday, December 13th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Tickets for the general public go on-sale Wednesday, December 14th at 10:00 a.m. PT. The purchase window will remain open while supplies last.

Grab your lawn seats via Live Nation.

What Are the Participating Venues for Live Nation’s Lawn Pass in 2023?

See the full list of venues included in Live Nation’s 2023 Lawn Pass below, and claim your tickets here.

Participating Amphitheaters:

Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix, AZ)

Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)

Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Camden, NJ)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta, GA)

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA)

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)

The Pavilion At Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA)

Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA)

USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)