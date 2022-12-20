How to Get Tickets to NCT 127’s 2023 Tour Dates

K-pop group NCT 127 have mapped out an early 2023 tour that includes shows in both North and South America.

What Are NCT 127’s 2023 Tour Dates?

NCT 127 will play arena shows in Chicago, Houston, and Atlanta in January 2023. Afterward, they’ll head to South America for gigs in Sao Paolo, Brasil; Santiago, Chile; and Bogota, Colombia. As of now, the final show will take place at Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City on January 28th.

NCT 127 fans can expect “NEO CITY : THE LINK” to be dazzling event featuring songs from 질주 (2 Baddies), as well as chart-topping songs and performances from recent albums including Neo Zone, Favorite, and Sticker.

Who Is Opening for NCT 127 On Tour?

No opener has been announced yet — per the K-pop norm, it is likely the group will not have an opener with them.

How Can I Get Tickets For NCT 127’s Tour Dates?

Tickets to all of NCT 127’s upcoming tour dates are currently on sale. You can find individual ticket links below.

01/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Tix)

01/11 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (Tix)

01/13 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (Tix)

01/18 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Vibra Sao Paulo (Tix)

01/19 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Vibra Sao Paulo (Tix)

01/20 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Vibra Sao Paulo (Tix)

01/22 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena (Tix)

01/25 – Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena (Tix)

01/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes (Tix)