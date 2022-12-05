How to Get Tickets to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2023 Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers are showing there’s plenty more in the tank after releasing two albums in 2022, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, with a new 2023 tour under their reunited lineup featuring guitarist John Frusciante. Tickets to the new dates also double as a chance to catch an all-star supporting cast including The Strokes, Iggy Pop, and St. Vincent, on top of their previously-announced trek to Australia and New Zealand with Post Malone.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Next Tour?

The Australia and New Zealand leg of the “Unlimited Love World Tour” begins January 21st in Auckland, New Zealand. From there, Posty and the Chili Peppers will perform in Dunedin, New Zealand on January 26th and Brisbane, Australia on January 29th, followed by two nights in Sydney and Melbourne each. The joint tour wraps in Perth, Australia on February 12th, then the band will headline solo shows in Singapore and Japan between Tokyo and Osaka to close out the month.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ new North American run will launch in Vancouver on March 29th, followed by stops in Las Vegas; Fargo, North Dakota; Minneapolis; and Syracuse, New York throughout April. The tour hits San Diego on May 12th and Phoenix on May 14th before heading south to San Antonio on May 17th and Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 19th for a spot at Hangout Music Festival. The North American tour concludes in Houston on May 25th.

The band jets to Europe later in the summer for festival appearances at the likes of The Netherlands’ Pinkpop, Belgium’s Rock Werchter, Spain’s Mad Cool Festival, and Portugal’s NOS Alive. They’ll also host solo shows in Warsaw, Poland; Lyon, France; Vienna, Austria; and more. The European leg wraps after performances in London on July 21st and a rescheduled date in Glasgow on July 23rd.

Who Is Opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers on Tour?

Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive support from a rotating roster topped by The Strokes, Iggy Pop, King Princess, and Thundercat. The band will also be joined on select dates by St. Vincent, The Mars Volta, The Roots, and City and Colour, while Post Malone will open every show on their Australian and New Zealand tour.

How Can I Get Tickets for Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2023 Tour?

Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets for their Australian and New Zealand run in January are available here.

Tickets for the band’s North American dates will go on-sale first via artist pre-sale on December 6th at 12:00 p.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, December 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code CHEER) and a Spotify pre-sale follows later that day. General public tickets go up for grabs on Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster. You can also find individual ticket links below.

What Are Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2023 Tour Dates?

See Red Hot Chili Peppers’ upcoming tour dates below, and while you’re at it, revisit our inaugural cover story on the band, where Anthony Kiedis and Flea discuss their reunion with John Frusciante.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Tour Dates:

01/14 – Inglewood, CA @ ALTer EGO ’23 (Tix)

01/21 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium ! (Tix)

01/26 – Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium ! (Tix)

01/29 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium ! (Tix)

02/02 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium ! (Tix)

02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium ! (Tix)

02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ! (Tix)

02/09 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ! (Tix)

02/12 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium ! (Tix)

02/16 – Singapore, SP @ Singapore National Stadium

02/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

02/21 – Osaka, JP @ Osaka Jo Hall

03/18-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino Festival

03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *~ (Tix)

04/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium #~ (Tix)

04/06 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^~ (Tix)

04/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^~ (Tix)

04/14 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome ^~ (Tix)

05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium >+ (Tix)

05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^+ (Tix)

05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^+ (Tix)

05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/25 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^+ (Tix)

06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival (Tix)

06/21 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy < (Tix)

06/24 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival

06/26 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarktgelände < (Tix)

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Milan, IT @ I-Days (Tix)

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Live Festival

07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/11 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium <~ (Tix)

07/14 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion <~ (Tix)

07/17 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues

07/21 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~ (Tix)

07/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park %~ (Tix)

! = w/ Post Malone

* = w/ City and Colour

~ = w/ King Princess

# = w/ St. Vincent

^ = w/ The Strokes

> = w/ The Mars Volta

+ = w/ Thundercat

< = w/ Iggy Pop

% = w/ The Roots