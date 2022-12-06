Menu
How to Get Tickets to Shania Twain’s 2023 Tour

Let's go, girls! The country-pop icon is going on a massive North American and UK tour next year

Shania Twain, photo via Instagram
December 6, 2022 | 11:44am ET

    Shania Twain has announced the “Queen of Me Tour,” in support of her upcoming sixth studio album, Queen of Me.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Shania Twain’s Next Tour?

    Twain’s “Queen of Me Tour” is a nearly 70-date run of shows in support of the singer’s upcoming sixth studio album of the same name — her first LP six years. It kicks off on April 28th in Spokane, WA and makes stops across the US and Canada through the end of July, with further tour dates in the UK scheduled in September.

    Update: Twain has announced a second leg of dates taking place in the fall, including visits to cities like Toronto, Montreal, Louisville, Milwaukee, Saskatoon, Calgary, and Vancouver.

    Who Is Opening for Shania Twain?

    Joining Twain on the road is a rotating supporting cast of opening acts that include Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Robyn Ottolini, and Priscilla Block.

    How Can I Get Tickets to Shania Twain’s “Queen of Me Tour”?

    Tickets for the first leg of Shania Twain’s “Queen of Me Tour” are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.

    The newly announced second leg goes on sale Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pre-sale begins Thursday, November 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code CHEER). Head over to Ticketmaster to snag yours.

    What Are Shania Twain’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Twain’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Shania Twain 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^
    04/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
    05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^
    05/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^
    05/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^
    05/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^
    05/09 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^
    05/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^
    05/12 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre ^
    05/14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre ^
    05/16 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center #
    05/17 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #
    05/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena #
    05/21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #
    05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #
    05/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #
    05/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
    05/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #
    05/31 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena #
    06/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center +
    06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +
    06/07 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park +>
    06/09 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +
    06/12 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre ~
    06/14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre ~
    06/15 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre ~
    06/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre ~
    06/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ~
    06/20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^
    06/21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens ^
    06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^
    06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^
    06/27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion &
    06/28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion &
    06/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center &
    07/01 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &
    07/03 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts &
    07/06 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
    07/08 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +
    07/09 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +
    07/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
    07/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake +
    07/15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center $
    07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center $
    07/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion $
    07/22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion $
    07/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center $
    09/14 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    09/16 – London, UK @ The O2
    09/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    09/22 ​- Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    09/25 -​ Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    09/26 – ​Birmingham, UK @ ​Utilita Arena Birmingham
    09/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
    10/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Dickies Arena
    10/13 – Thompson Boling Arena
    10/16 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena
    10/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    10/20 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    10/24 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
    10/25 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    10/27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    10/28 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    11/02 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
    11/03 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
    11/05 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
    11/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    11/09 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
    11/11 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    11/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Arena
    11/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

    ^ = w/ Lindsay Ell
    # = w/ Hailey Whitters
    + = w/ Breland
    > = w/ Kelsea Ballerini
    ~ = w/ Robyn Ottolini
    & = w/ Priscilla Block
    $ = w/ Mickey Guyton

