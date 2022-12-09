Menu
How to Get Tickets to Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel’s 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Their "Two Icons, One Night" trek will launch in 2023

Billy Joel (photo via Live Nation) and Stevie Nicks
December 9, 2022 | 1:50pm ET

    Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel have announced the “Two Icons, One Night,” tour. Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is the “Two Icons, One Night” Tour?

    The name says it all: Two of the greatest musicians of their generation will share the stage. The 73-year-old Joel and the 74-year-old Nicks have so far announced seven dates: March 10th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA; April 8th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX; May 19th at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN; June 16th at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA; August 5th at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH; August 19th at GEHA Field in Kansas City, MO; and September 23rd at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

    Who Is Opening for Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel?

    No openers have been announced. There’s a reason they didn’t call it the “Two Icons, One Up-and-Comer” tour.

    How Can I Get Tickets to Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel’s “Two Icons, One Night” Tour?

    A Live Nation pre-sale for the shows in Philadelphia and Foxborough begin Thursday, December 15th (using access code CHEER), with a general on-sale following on Friday, December 16th via Ticketmaster. Tickets for the other concerts are on sale here.

    What Are Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of the upcoming concerts here.

    Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/10 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
    04/08 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
    05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
    06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
    08/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
    08/19 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead
    9/23 – Foxbourgh, MA @ Gillette Stadium

