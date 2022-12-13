Menu
How to Get Tickets to SZA’s 2023 Tour

The 17-city trek is in support of the singer's new album SOS

SZA, photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images
December 13, 2022 | 12:38pm ET

    The “Good Days” are aplenty because SZA has announced “The SOS North American Tour,” an arena trek in support of her highly, highly anticipated sophomore album SOS. The latest Consequence cover star will head out for 17 headlining shows — plus a set at Alabama’s Hangout Festival — beginning in February 2023.

    Get tickets at Ticketmaster, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is SZA’s Next Tour?

    SZA’s “The SOS North American Tour” is the TDE singer’s first-ever arena tour, promoting her new album SOS. It begins on February 21st at Columbus, Ohio’s Schottenstein Center before hitting the East Coast, with stops in Toronto, DC, Boston, Philly, and New York.

    After shows in Atlanta, Austin, and Dallas, SZA then begins the West Coast leg, starting in San Diego and working her way up to Vancouver before the tour’s finale at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on March 22nd.

    Who Is Opening for SZA on Tour?

    Omar Apollo, the alternative R&B musician who just nabbed a Best New Artist Grammy nod, will support SZA on all dates of the tour.

    How Can I Get Tickets for SZA’s 2023 Tour?

    General on-sale for SZA’s “The SOS North American Tour” begins this Friday, December 16th at 12:00 p.m. local time. For the early birds, Ticketmaster will host a pre-sale beginning Thursday, December 15th (use our code CHEER), and you can secure your seats here.

    What Are SZA’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See all of SZA’s 2023 tour dates below, and grab your tickets at Ticketmaster.

    SZA 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    02/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    02/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    02/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    02/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    02/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    03/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    03/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    03/13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    03/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    03/16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    03/18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    03/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/19-21 -Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

