How to Get Tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2023 Tour

Taylor Swift will bring her latest album, Midnights, into the light with a live tour coming in 2023, but don’t lose any sleep waiting for tickets. Everyone’s favorite “Anti-Hero” made her first mention of the future outing during a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying, “When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it.”

Well, the time will finally come beginning March 2023 when Swift embarks on “The Eras Tour,” a 35-date trek that’ll see her playing some of the biggest stadiums in the US.



What Is Taylor Swift’s Next Tour?

Taylor Swift’s “The Era Tour” kicks off on March 17th, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The 52-date outing also includes big shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (3/24, 3/25); AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (3/31, 4/1, 4/2) Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida (4/13, 4/14, 4/15); NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas (4/21, 4/22, 4/23); Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (4/28, 4/29, 4/30); and Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee (5/5, 5/6, 5/7).

Further dates are scheduled at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (5/12, 5/13, 5/14); Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (5/19, 5/20, 5/21); MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (5/26, 5/27, 5/28); Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois (6/2, 6/3, 6/4); Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan (6/9, 6/10); Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (6/16, 6/17); U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota (6/23, 6/24); Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio (6/30, 7/1); GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri (7/7, 7/8); Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado (7/14, 7/15); Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington (7/22, 7/23); Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California (7/28, 7/29); and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California (8/3, 8/4, 8/5, 8/8, 8/9).

Swift’s last major trek came in 2018 with the “Reputation Stadium Tour” in 2018. (Her planned “Lover Fest” was canceled due to the pandemic.) In the time since then, she’s released four albums — Lover, folklore, evermore, and her record-setting new LP Midnights — as well as re-recordings of Fearless and Red.

Who Is Opening on the Tour?

Taylor Swift will joined by a rotating cast of all-star supporting acts, including Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, beabadoobee, girl in red, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, OWENN, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour”?

Update: On December 12th, Ticketmaster sent an email to fans who previously signed up for “The Eras Tour” Verified Fan pre-sale to share that they will have the opportunity to purchase two tickets in a “limited-time opportunity.” The ticket request window will open before December 23rd and will be staggered by tour date in each city. Additional instructions will follow.

According to the initial email, Ticketmaster was “asked by Taylor’s team to create” the unprecedented ticket offering after “The Eras Tour” general on-sale was canceled on November 17th. Ticketmaster cited “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand” as the reason for the decision. Since then, the singer issued an official statement, while Swifties have sued Ticketmaster and a Senate antitrust panel has announced formal hearings.

As of now, the best way to get into Swift’s “Eras Tour” is by purchasing tickets on the aftermarket.

What Are Taylor Swift’s 2023 Tour Dates?

Check out Taylor Swift’s 2023 tour dates below, and get tickets here.

Taylor Swift’s 2023 Tour Dates:

03/17 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium !& (Tix)

03/18 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium !& (Tix)

03/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %& (Tix)

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %& (Tix)

03/31 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium %& (Tix)

04/01 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/02 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/13 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium %& (Tix)

04/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/21 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/22 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium %+ (Tix)

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium %& (Tix)

05/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium $+ (Tix)

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium $& (Tix)

05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium $+ (Tix)

05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field $& (Tix)

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field $& (Tix)

05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field $+ (Tix)

05/19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium $& (Tix)

05/20 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium $& (Tix)

05/21 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium $+ (Tix)

05/26 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium $& (Tix)

05/27 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium $+ (Tix)

05/28 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium $? (Tix)

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #? (Tix)

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #? (Tix)

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^+ (Tix)

06/09 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #+ (Tix)

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #? (Tix)

06/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium #+ (Tix)

06/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium #? (Tix)

06/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #+ (Tix)

06/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #? (Tix)

06/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/14 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^+ (Tix)

07/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^+ (Tix)

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *+ (Tix)

07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *+ (Tix)

07/28 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *+ (Tix)

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *+ (Tix)

08/03 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *+ (Tix)

08/04 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *? (Tix)

08/05 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)

08/08 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *+ (Tix)

08/09 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)

! = w/ Paramore

& = w/ GAYLE

% = w/ beabadoobee

$ = w/ Phoebe Bridgers

# = w/ Girl in Red

+ = w/ Gracie Abrams

? = w/ OWENN

^ = w/ MUNA

* = w/ HAIM