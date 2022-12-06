How to Get Tickets to Yeat’s 2023 Tour

Yeat has given his fans LYFË by announcing a new 2023 tour with tickets following close behind. The Irvine, California rapper responsible for past Rap Song of the Week selections like “Still Countin,” “Big Tonka,” and “Flawless” will hit 27 cities throughout the early spring.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Yeat’s Next Tour?

Yeat’s 2023 circuit begins in Minneapolis on March 1st, then spends the first week in Chicago, Detroit, and Toronto. He settles on the East Coast for shows in Washington, DC, Boston, and Philadelphia, along with two stops in New York on March 8th and 13th. He’ll head south via Charlotte, Atlanta, and Nashville to play New Orleans on March 19th, then hosts three nights in Texas between Austin, Dallas, and Houston. Following a performance in Phoenix on March 26th, Yeat jumps to Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

The tour reaches the West Coast via Portland on March 30th, then travels to Idaho, Vancouver, and Seattle in the first week of April. After stops in San Francisco and San Diego, Yeat headlines The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on April 9th. The tour concludes at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on April 12th.

Who Is Opening for Yeat on Tour?

No openers or supporting acts for Yeat’s 2023 tour have been listed officially at this time.

How Can I Get Tickets for Yeat’s 2023 Tour?

Yeat tickets will be available through a number of pre-sale options. An artist pre-sale runs from Tuesday, December 6th at 12:00 p.m. local time to Thursday, December 8th at 10:00 p.m. local time. Meanwhile, a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, December 7th at 10:00 a.m. local (use access code CHEER). A Spotify pre-sale launches the following day.

Tickets for the general public tickets go on-sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

What Are Yeat’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Yeat’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Yeat 2023 Tour Dates:

03/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

03/02 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

03/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/05 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/08 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

03/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/10 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

03/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

03/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

03/18 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

03/19 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

03/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

03/22 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

03/23 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

03/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

03/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

03/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/30 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

03/31 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center

04/03 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

04/04 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

04/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

04/08 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

04/09 – Los Angeles @ The Hollywood Palladium

04/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre