Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Yeat’s 2023 Tour

The North American trek wraps at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 12th

Advertisement
Yeat tickets 2023 tour how to buy seats dates shows live presale code
Yeat, photo by Matt Ty
December 6, 2022 | 2:20pm ET

    Yeat has given his fans LYFË by announcing a new 2023 tour with tickets following close behind. The Irvine, California rapper responsible for past Rap Song of the Week selections like “Still Countin,” “Big Tonka,” and “Flawless” will hit 27 cities throughout the early spring.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Yeat’s Next Tour?

    Yeat’s 2023 circuit begins in Minneapolis on March 1st, then spends the first week in Chicago, Detroit, and Toronto. He settles on the East Coast for shows in Washington, DC, Boston, and Philadelphia, along with two stops in New York on March 8th and 13th. He’ll head south via Charlotte, Atlanta, and Nashville to play New Orleans on March 19th, then hosts three nights in Texas between Austin, Dallas, and Houston. Following a performance in Phoenix on March 26th, Yeat jumps to Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The tour reaches the West Coast via Portland on March 30th, then travels to Idaho, Vancouver, and Seattle in the first week of April. After stops in San Francisco and San Diego, Yeat headlines The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on April 9th. The tour concludes at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on April 12th.

    Who Is Opening for Yeat on Tour?

    No openers or supporting acts for Yeat’s 2023 tour have been listed officially at this time.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Yeat’s 2023 Tour?

    Yeat tickets will be available through a number of pre-sale options. An artist pre-sale runs from Tuesday, December 6th at 12:00 p.m. local time to Thursday, December 8th at 10:00 p.m. local time. Meanwhile, a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, December 7th at 10:00 a.m. local (use access code CHEER). A Spotify pre-sale launches the following day.

    Advertisement

    Tickets for the general public tickets go on-sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Yeat’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Yeat’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Yeat 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/01 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
    03/02 Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    03/04 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    03/05 Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    03/08 Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center
    03/09 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    03/10 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    03/12 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    03/13 New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    03/15 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    03/16 Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
    03/18 Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
    03/19 New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
    03/21 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    03/22 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    03/23 Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    03/26 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    03/27 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
    03/28 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    03/30 Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
    03/31 Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center
    04/03 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
    04/04 Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
    04/06 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    04/08 San Diego, CA @ SOMA
    04/09 Los Angeles @ The Hollywood Palladium
    04/12 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

goose 2023 tour dates us north america live music jam band rock news tickets pre-sale

Goose Announce 2023 US Tour

December 6, 2022

Built to Spill 2023 US tour dates

Built to Spill Announce 2023 Tour

December 6, 2022

sunset rubdown reunion tour spencer krug 2023 tickets

Spencer Krug Announces Sunset Rubdown 2023 Reunion Tour

December 6, 2022

billy strings 2023 tour dates country music live news tickets

Billy Strings Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

December 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Yeat's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter